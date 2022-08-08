SG Blocks Plans August Closing of St. Marys Manufacturing Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land.

Current plans include a 114,000 square foot manufacturing facility to support the Cumberland Inlet Project, with SG Blocks planning to employ roughly 125 people in the first three years.

“We are very excited about our growth in St. Marys, Georgia,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks explained. “Our Cumberland Inlet Project alone should create roughly $40 million in revenue per year. The factory is strategically located in St. Marys due to its proximity to Florida and its strong demand for hurricane resistant housing. We’re looking forward to filling the factory and engaging the workforce.”

The factory will also serve the Company’s mid-rise multifamily rental project within East Point, Fulton County, Georgia, colloquially known as Norman Berry Village. This project is being developed in conjunction with CMC Development.

The Company will be hosting an event in partnership with Jacoby Development on August 26th for the Cumberland Inlet Ground Breaking, a 1,286 acre waterfront parcel. The plan is to provide Cumberland with thousands of mixed-use residential and hospitality units as well as world class amenities for all.

In addition to the St. Marys Manufacturing Campus, SG Blocks has issued a save the date for the opening of its second manufacturing site, SG Echo at Waldron, on September 29th, 2022.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, meeting the growing demand for safe and green construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company creates purpose built, pre-fabricated modules from wood, steel, and shipping containers into supreme structures. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

