Williams Enters Agreement with PennEnergy Resources to Market and Deliver Certified, Low Emissions Next Gen Gas

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams (NYSE: WMB) and PennEnergy Resources, LLC, an EnCap Investments portfolio company in the Appalachian Basin, announced today they have entered into an agreement to support the marketing and delivery of certified, low emissions next gen natural gas. The agreement includes an independent, third-party certification process that verifies best practices are being followed to minimize emissions and produce natural gas in the most environmentally responsible manner. Through its Sequent business, Williams is building a marketing portfolio to sell low-carbon next gen gas to utilities, LNG export facilities and other clean energy users.

“ This is another exciting step in our multi-faceted strategy to grow the delivery of next gen gas to markets across the United States as well as overseas,” said Chad Zamarin, senior vice president of Corporate Strategic Development for Williams. “ With our large-scale gathering and processing footprint in the best U.S. production basins, our connectivity to the nation’s biggest natural gas customers and our industry-leading Sequent marketing platform, we are extremely well positioned to facilitate the efficient gathering, marketing and transportation of responsibly sourced natural gas.”

“ We are excited for this partnership and future opportunities to deliver responsibly sourced natural gas to meet the market’s growing demands,” said PennEnergy Resources Chairman and CEO Rich Weber. “ PennEnergy welcomes higher standards in the marketplace, which play to our strengths, highlighting our dedication and investments made over many years to ensure the safety of our employees, the community and the environment.” The Appalachian-sourced natural gas is derived from PennEnergy’s 378 production wells in southwest Pennsylvania that have achieved Project Canary’s TrustWell™ certification. Every well pad inspected achieved Platinum status, the highest rating available.

The agreement with PennEnergy builds on Williams’ strategy to gather, market and transport low-carbon natural gas from well-head to end-user. Williams recently entered a partnership with decarbonization technology provider Context Labs, as well as a collaboration with Cheniere Energy, Inc., the largest U.S. producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to implement quantification, monitoring, reporting and verification (QMRV) of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at natural gas gathering, processing, transmission, and storage systems. In addition to pursuing next gen natural gas solutions, Williams is developing clean hydrogen, CCUS, solar and renewable natural gas projects as part of its focus on commercializing innovative technologies, markets and business models that support a clean energy economy.

About Williams

As the world demands reliable, low-cost, low-carbon energy, Williams (NYSE: WMB) will be there with the best transport, storage and delivery solutions to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation, storage, wholesale marketing and trading of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Learn how the company is leveraging its nationwide footprint to incorporate clean hydrogen, next generation gas and other innovations at www.williams.com.