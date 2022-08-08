Australia-Based Podcast Company Ranieri & Co. Selects Veritonic to Measure Ad Performance Across its Podcast Network

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform, announced today that Ranieri & Co., the ANZ podcast company launched by former TRIBE executives Rob Ranieri and Nick Randall, has selected its audio Attribution solution to enable the company and its clients to accurately track and measure podcast ad performance.

In Australia and New Zealand, Ranieri & Co. exclusively represents leading local podcasts such as The Byron Cooke Show, The Mind Muscle Project, The Fitness and Lifestyle Podcast, Single Minded, and The Junkees with Dave O'Neil and Kitty Flanagan. This year Ranieri & Co. also released its first two original podcasts, Motherlode and The Long Haul. The company will use Veritonic’s attribution solution to understand the impact and prove the value and ROI of the company’s audio creative for the podcasts it represents.

“Veritonic’s end-to-end measurement and analytics capabilities will allow us to gain actionable insights that further the ROI on our client’s advertising dollars,” said Rob Ranieri, Co-founder and CEO of Ranieri & Co. “This holistic picture of how our client’s audio is performing and the actions it’s driving enables us to truly understand, optimize, and maximize the performance and ROI of our podcast advertising.”

2022 is set to be the biggest year yet for the podcast industry, with podcast listeners jumping from 57% to 62% in the US within the last year according to Edison’s 2022 Infinite Dial Report.

With the increase in audio-only listeners, audio advertising has quickly become an indispensable component of an advertiser's omni-channel marketing strategy.

As a key component of Veritonic’s suite of Campaign Performance tools which also includes Brand Lift, Attribution enables brands to understand the impact of their audio creative across any app, hosting platform, or listening device. The solution allows users to glean actionable insights on how audio is driving action on a given landing page, including site visits, cart activity, transaction data, and more. The attribution data can also be enhanced with benchmarks, norms, and unparalleled second-by-second engagement and brand lift data to provide the industry’s most comprehensive set of lifecycle audio measurement analytics available today.

“At Veritonic, we understand that data is everything when it comes to making informed marketing, brand, and advertising decisions,” said Scott Simonelli, chief executive officer of Veritonic. “By deploying our Attribution solution, Ranieri & Co. is providing the podcasts it represents with unparalleled insights to understand and optimize the performance of their advertising campaign investments. We look forward to building a partnership with one of Australia and New Zealand’s leading podcast companies to help validate investments, optimize audio assets, and ensure increasing ROI for its clients.”

For more information about Veritonic’s Attribution solution, visit www.veritonic.com or contact sales@veritonic.com.

About Veritonic

World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

About Ranieri & Co

