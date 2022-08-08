NanoTech Selected To Participate in Global Accelerator

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NanoTech has joined Class 2 of the Rice Alliance Clean Energy Accelerator—Houston’s preeminent clean energy startup accelerator.

The accelerator invites promising, transformative global energy tech startups to participate in an annual program that kicks off in September in Houston. Once in the program, startups have access to 70+ industry experts and successful entrepreneurs serving as mentors, as well as a dedicated leadership team including five Executives-in-Residence, who bring extensive field expertise and will provide personalized guidance and mentorship.

Selected from an impressive pool of global applicants, NanoTech will join 16 others in the second cohort of the accelerator. Collectively, these startups are driving innovation in Advanced Materials, Digital Technology for Energy, Energy Efficiency, Energy Storage, Geothermal Energy, Hydrogen, Waste Heat to Power, Wave Energy and Wind Energy.

“We are excited to join one of the top Clean Energy Accelerators in the world. NanoTech’s advance materials have the potential to transform the fireproofing and energy efficiency landscape and joining this program gets us one step closer to our goals.” – Mike Francis – Co-Founder and CEO of NanoTech

NanoTech is a material science company based in Houston, Texas. They develop particles which can be incorporated into many building materials to fireproof and thermally insulate. They also have a coating system which fireproofs to 1,800° C at minimal thickness and thermally insulates buildings to significantly reduce energy consumption. Their roof coating reduces heat flow from the roof to save energy, reduce carbon footprint, and save money for the building owner. Their technology has the highest thermal emittance and lowest heat transfer available.

“We are excited to commercialize and scale this breakthrough technology. Structuring this innovation process through the clean energy program will help shape our technology to best serve society.” - Hani Taan – Co-Founder and CSO of NanoTech

The Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship at Rice University has a 20+ year history of supporting startups, tech and the innovation ecosystem. Since inception, more than 978 energy tech ventures have participated in our energy forums and raised more than $7.2 billion in funding.

Learn more about the Rice Alliance Clean Energy Accelerator at ricecleanenergy.org and learn more about NanoTech at thenanoshield.com.

For media inquiries please Laura Kelsey at info@thenanoshield.com or call (888) 296-6266.