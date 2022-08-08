Bridge Investment Group Announces Expansion Into PropTech, Hires Jeremy Ford as Chief Investment Officer

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of its newest strategy, Bridge Ventures, and the hiring of Jeremy Ford as Chief Investment Officer of Bridge Ventures.

While the real estate industry has increased its adoption of technology solutions in the post-Pandemic era, U.S. investment and innovation in the sector still lags that of other industries (e.g., financial services, health care, and education) as a percent of its share of U.S. GDP. The growth of eCommerce, remote workplaces, ESG adoption, and the digitalization of real estate all contribute to this increased adoption as the PropTech market evolves. Bridge Ventures will focus on both early- and later-stage PropTech companies and expects to pursue investments in industry-leading PropTech funds.

“We are extremely well-positioned to leverage our platform and extensive industry relationships to access and invest in PropTech companies and utilize their solutions,” explained Jeremy Ford, Chief Investment Officer of Bridge Ventures. “We see tremendous opportunities to deploy and scale new technologies through direct utilization in the Bridge portfolio, which we anticipate will serve as a catalyst for market adoption and value creation.”

Mr. Ford joins Bridge Investment Group from REEF Technology, where he was Head of Property Strategy. Prior to REEF Technology, he held roles at BLG Capital Limited and The Carlyle Group. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, a Master of Business Administration from the Robert Emmett McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University and was a Fulbright Scholar in Spain.

“We are excited to have Jeremy Ford join Bridge as Chief Investment Officer of Bridge Ventures,” said Robert Morse, Executive Chairman of Bridge. “His 17-year tenure in the real estate industry brings valuable experience and leadership to the Bridge Ventures team as the Company expands into the PropTech world.”

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $38.8 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: residential rental, office, development, logistics properties, net lease and real estate-backed credit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “outlook,” “could,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “over time,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “foresees” or negative versions of those words, other comparable words or other statements that do not relate to historical or factual matters. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations as of the date made of our future performance, taking into account all information available to us at that time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those express or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to those risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company or any investment fund managed by the Company or its affiliates.