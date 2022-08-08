Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Team Up with HelloFresh to Introduce Limited-Edition Recipe Series and New Creative Campaign

HelloFresh Teams Up with Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka to Promote the Ease and Deliciousness of Cooking with Meal Kits (Photo: Business Wire)

The Comedic, Vlog-Style Content Features Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and Their Kids as They Conquer Mealtime in Their Own Kitchen

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, announced today a new partnership with beloved couple Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka to promote the ease and deliciousness of cooking with meal kits. Known for having impeccable taste, the partnership provides HelloFresh customers access to new, family-friendly recipes developed exclusively by Chef David Burtka. In addition, consumers can see Neil, David and their kids, Gideon and Harper, in a series of comedic content as they conquer mealtime in their own kitchen.

David Burtka, professional chef and cookbook author, worked exclusively with HelloFresh to develop a limited-time recipe series featuring dishes inspired by his cookbook Life is a Party and flavor profiles enjoyed by Neil and the kids. Available now for HelloFresh customers to add to their orders through September 4, the recipes are designed to be easy crowd-pleasers, with all of the ingredients and step-by-step instructions delivered right to customers’ doorsteps. Featured recipes include:

Cheesy Chicken & Bean Enchiladas with Tomato Rice, Pico de Gallo & Lime Crema

Herb-Roasted Chicken Legs with Brown Butter Veggies & Rice

Zesty Shrimp & Slaw Tacos with Creamy Guac, Salsa & Blue Corn Chips

Grilled Steak & Asparagus Salad with Farro, Mushrooms & Lemony Ricotta

“Our lives move a million miles a minute so finding time together as a family or with our friends—ideally over a meal—is super important to us,” said Neil Patrick Harris.

“Whether we’re planning dinner for the twins or entertaining friends, HelloFresh has something for everyone, any night of the week, no matter how busy our schedules are! I’m excited to bring even more family-friendly, tasty recipes to their menu through this partnership,” David Burtka added.

HelloFresh offers home cooks everything needed for a successful and satisfying cooking experience by delivering fresh, delicious ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes right to your doorstep. With over 55 options available each week, HelloFresh offers a variety of flexible meal options and chef-curated additions, such as appetizers, breakfasts, delicious desserts, and savory sides.

“HelloFresh is designed to be the perfect solution for families like Neil and David’s, who don’t have a lot of time to prep but want to get the kids involved and put their own spin on classic recipes,” said Michelle Olson, Culinary Development Manager at HelloFresh. “It was an honor to have Chef David Burtka in our kitchen to collaborate on these limited-edition recipes that incorporate his favorite flavors, family-friendly cooking techniques, and inspiration from his own professional cooking experience.”

In addition to the recipe series, consumers can see vlog-style content featuring Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their kids across OTT, linear TV, social media, paid social, and more.

David Burtka’s limited-edition recipes are offered as part of HelloFresh's Premium Picks menu options. For more information or to order, visit www.hellofresh.com.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal-kit company and operates across 17 international markets. In 2020, HelloFresh delivered more than 278 million meals to customers across the U.S. With a focus on helping Americans eat more sustainably, HelloFresh is the first carbon neutral meal-kit company. HelloFresh was named America’s Best Customer Service for Meal Kits in 2020 and voted the Most Trusted Meal Kit Delivery Service in America in 2021 and 2022 by Newsweek. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and has U.S. offices in New York, Chicago, and Boulder. For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com