CBRE Group, Inc. Increases and Extends Revolving Credit Facility

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today announced that it has entered into a new five-year revolving credit agreement that increases its revolving credit facility to $3.5 billion from $3.15 billion.

The facility includes incentives linked to achieving certain sustainability goals, including increasing 1) CBRE offices over 10,000 square feet that achieve sustainability certificates, 2) procurement spending with sustainable suppliers and 3) the North American vehicle fleet converted to electric vehicles.

“ The new facility enhances our capacity and flexibility to invest in CBRE’s growth while advancing our environmental, social and governance goals,” said Emma Giamartino, the company’s chief financial and investment officer. “ We appreciate this continued vote of confidence from our lenders in our people, platform and strategy.”

The Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners for the transaction were Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BofA Securities Inc, The Bank of Nova Scotia, HSBC Bank USA, National Association, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and National Westminster Bank PLC.

