Frontier Dental Lab Group Partners with D&S Dental Laboratory

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier Dental Lab Group (“Frontier” or “FDL Group”) (www.frontierdentallabgroup.com), a leading dental laboratory platform, announced today that it has partnered with and made an investment in D&S Dental Laboratory, Inc. (“D&S”) (https://dnsdental.com/), a full-service dental laboratory based in Waunakee, WI.

Brent West, President of FDL Group, commented, “D&S has an extremely strong leadership team and culture which has resulted in its reputation as one of the top dental labs in the Midwest. We believe D&S will add immense value to the platform, and we could not be more excited to join forces with Steve Daggett, Peter Derauf, Don Statz, and Randy Stifter.”

Steve Daggett, Fixed Manager at D&S, commented, “On the verge of celebrating our 50th anniversary, we take tremendous pride in the growth and success D&S has experienced throughout the years. We are confident we have found the right partner in Frontier who can assist in taking our business to the next level, which will also benefit our valued employees, customers, and partners. We look forward to working with Brent, Gil, and the rest of the Frontier team and believe it is a great cultural fit.”

D&S is a full-service, NADL certified dental laboratory offering a wide range of dental restoration products spanning the crown and bridge, removable, implant, and orthodontic / sleep appliance categories. Headquartered in Waunakee, WI, D&S also has branches in Baraboo, WI, Eau Claire, WI, Greenfield, WI, and Rockford, IL, allowing it to offer local service that draws upon more than four decades of restorative dental experience.

Jimmy Frye, Vice President at O2, commented, “D&S has a rich history of nearly 50 years of excellence, and we could not be more thrilled to add them to the platform. Steve, Peter, Don, and Randy are phenomenal leaders who will be a great fit with the rest of the FDL Group team. Alongside NuArt, the partnership with D&S further strengthens the platforms Midwest presence.”

About D&S

D&S Dental Laboratory, Inc. is a full-service dental laboratory with the ability to fulfill both general dentistry and cosmetic dentistry cases through its comprehensive product offering. D&S offers high-touch service which provides high satisfaction and creates a loyal base of recurring customers, primarily in the Midwest. D&S has approximately 125 employees across its headquarters in Waunakee, WI, and branches in Baraboo, WI, Eau Claire, WI, Greenfield, WI, and Rockford, IL. Additional information is available at https://dnsdental.com/.

About Frontier

Frontier Dental Lab Group is a full service, multi-site laboratory group that provides high-end dental prosthetics for cosmetic dentistry (full arch, single and multi-unit anterior crowns and bridges, and veneers), general dentistry (single and multi-unit posterior crowns and bridges), implants (single unit, bridge, and full mouth) and removable dental products (dentures, custom trays, and nightguards). With approximately 480 employees across six laboratories, FDL Group serves over 3,000 customers throughout North America. Additional information is available at www.frontierdentallabgroup.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market Family/Founder owned businesses in B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.