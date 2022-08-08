China International College Graduate Fashion Week x Heartdub

China Graduate Fashion Week joined hands with Heartdub, and also linked up with ten institutions including Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, Hubei Institute of Fine Arts, Sichuan Fine Arts Institute, Wuhan Textile University, Xi'an Polytechnic University, Zhejiang Sci-Tech University, Zhejiang Sci-Tech University, China Academy of Art, China Women's University, and Dalian Polytechnic University, to launch a technology-enabled online digital show with the theme of " Zen of Circulation ".

China Graduate Fashion Week joined hands with Heartdub, and also linked up with ten institutions including Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, Hubei Institute of Fine Arts, Sichuan Fine Arts Institute, Wuhan Textile University, Xi'an Polytechnic University, Zhejiang Sci-Tech University, Zhejiang Sci-Tech University, China Academy of Art, China Women's University, and Dalian Polytechnic University, to launch a technology-enabled online digital show with the theme of " Zen of Circulation ".

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colored crystal stones come into view, and the "Hanging Realm" stands impressively in the center. Under the shadow of sunlight, everything is bathing in this flowing golden color, and a wave of vitality emerges.

With the line of sight switching, models in colorful outfits came to us like fashion blockbusters, walking the runway with different styles, each showing its unique charm, and a grand fashion show kicked off.

It is a surreal opening show of 2022 China Graduate Fashion Week - Metaverse Creativity from the East 3D virtual fashion show. This time, China Graduate Fashion Week joined hands with Heartdub, and also linked up with ten institutions including Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, Hubei Institute of Fine Arts, Sichuan Fine Arts Institute, Wuhan Textile University, Xi'an Polytechnic University, Zhejiang Sci-Tech University, Zhejiang Sci-Tech University, China Academy of Art, China Women's University, and Dalian Polytechnic University, to launch a technology-enabled online digital show with the theme of "Zen of Circulation".

As a technical-oriented fashion show, technology and oriental aesthetic elements form the key theme of this virtual show. The scenes with the clothing and accessories are filled with Sci-Fi components.

Heartdub extended the design of the visual identity of this fashion week, "Crystal", to express the concept of "infinite circulation" through a closed-loop geometric installation and a circular water system, to interpret the profound meaning of the circular aesthetics of the first character "Yuan" in the theme of "Metaverse Creativity from the East”.

The curved structure of the strips was used in the background of the show, combining " flower", " wood", " stone", " water", " leaf" and other elements to express the Zen aesthetics of Chinese culture. In the concept of Zen, individual life and everything in the universe are in harmony and intercommunicating, and the concept of "Yuan" is once again deeply addressed. The combination of the two forms a seamless integration of Chinese culture and the style of the Metaverse.

Complementing the technology scene, ten fully digital clothing are presented in virtual form with the support of Heartdub. Special crafts such as deconstruction, metal adornment, patchwork, cut-out, interlacing, tiering, ruching, slicing, Penrose diagram, and texture recreation, which originally appeared on the physical objects, are carefully polished in the process of calculating clothing materials, generating high-precision digital fabrics, and accurately restoring digital garments, to build a digital fashion design with reality and virtual and to expand the boundaries of fashion vision and immersion.

These imaginative virtual garments decode the "sense of wonder" in the future, with clean and smooth silhouettes and cultural patterns with rich connotations, breaking the conventional infinite possibilities and increasing the boldness of art. It presents in a way that showcases the extraordinary design power of Generation Z designers.

As the camera moves, a panoramic view of the new Chinese style, futuristic cyberpunk, pioneering abstraction and other design styles popular among Generation Z emerges. Digital fashion is not limited by time and space, making the audience immerse themselves in the embrace of light and shadow of technology, and switch freely between reality and virtuality, which immensely enhances the visual experience and immersive interactive experience.

After the show, the engineers and graduates who participated in the visual presentation of the virtual fashion show said that in the virtual world built by Unreal Engine, the production of digital clothing is no longer limited. CG technology can create a virtual model of sky-rocketing silhouette ideas, and designers can also use the language of garment to interpret independent thoughts and aesthetics.

In the Metaverse Creativity from the East 3D virtual fashion show, we saw not only the designers' ingenious fusion of traditional Chinese elements and contemporary fashion design but also the clever way of coordinating technological elements and oriental aesthetics, deeply sensing the designers' merit and sincerity, as well as the romance and ingenuity of the young generation.

Everything leaves a trace as time goes by. The 2022 graduates will graduate, temper their ingenuity with their original intentions, explore the past, present and future in the whirlpool of time and space, and continue to promote the in-depth dissemination of Chinese fashion values.

Release Summary:

China Graduate Fashion Week joined hands with Heartdub, and also linked up with ten institutions including Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, Hubei Institute of Fine Arts, Sichuan Fine Arts Institute, Wuhan Textile University, Xi'an Polytechnic University, Zhejiang Sci-Tech University, Zhejiang Sci-Tech University, China Academy of Art, China Women's University, and Dalian Polytechnic University, to launch a technology-enabled online digital show with the theme of " Zen of Circulation ".

About Heartdub:

Company Website: heartdub.com

Hashtags:

# China International College Graduate Fashion Week

#Heartdub

#3DVirtualFashionShow

Company Twitter Account: @Heartdub

Company Instagram Account: @Myheartdub

Resourses:

http://www.cgfw.org/