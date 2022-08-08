IC Markets becomes Official Global Partner for Rugby World Cup Sevens

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IC Markets, one of the world’s largest Forex CFD brokers, has announced today that it is an Official Global Partner for the Rugby World Cup Sevens, taking place in Cape Town, South Africa from 9- 11 September 2022.

Rugby World Cup Sevens will be played over three days in iconic Cape Town and feature 24 men’s and 16 women’s teams from around the world. IC Markets joins DHL, Castle Lite, FNB and TUDOR as a Global Partner.

An estimated 165,000 fans are expected to travel to South Africa for the event, which will take on a festival atmosphere on a global scale. The three-day carnival of high-octane rugby sevens action marks the reopening of South Africa to tourism following the pandemic.

Reflecting IC Markets’ strength in technology and analytics, IC Markets has branding and ownership of the game statistics during the matches, further aligning with the company’s creed: ”Our Strength is in the Numbers.”

IC Markets operates in 200 countries around the world. Its +200,000 active traders take advantage of IC Markets’ competitive pricing, low spreads and ultra-fast institutional grade trading, totaling USD$1.11 trillion in volume traded (March 2022).

IC Markets has long been a supporter of sport and this new partnership follows the sponsorship of ‘The Ashes’ held in Sydney, Australia 2022, and Spain’s La Liga and Germany’s Bundesliga professional leagues, in the 2021/22 season.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said, “Rugby World Cup Sevens is all set to be a record-breaking celebration of rugby sevens welcoming players, teams and fans from right across the globe. We are delighted to welcome IC Markets as a Global Partner to what promises to be an unforgettable event in Cape Town.”

IC Markets CEO Andrew Budzinski said the company was pleased to have secured the opportunity to become a Global Partner for the Rugby World Cup Sevens. "This is a great opportunity to be a part of the reopening of South Africa. The Rugby World Cup Seven’s attributes of a highly competitive and innovative sport are strongly aligned with our own IC Markets value proposition.”

The last few remaining tickets for the event can be purchased here

For more event information visit www.rwcsevens.com

About IC Markets

Built by traders for traders, IC Markets is the world’s largest Forex CFD broker dedicated to offering exemptional trading conditions and world class 24/7 service to clients in over 200 countries around the world.

Since its launch in 2007, IC Markets has bridged the gap between retail and institutional clients, by offering a trading solution previously only available to investment banks and high net worth individuals.

As a result, IC Markets is the destination of choice for active traders worldwide who are seeking a trading environment that supports them to become a more confident and capable traders, delivering intuitive trading platforms with value-added tools and support for all trading strategies and styles.

IC Markets is dedicated to innovation, constant improvement, and utilising cutting edge technology for the benefit for our clients.

