Margaritaville at Sea and CTM Group Partner to Deliver Cruise Guests a Premier Onboard Arcade Experience

PALM BEACH, Fla. & SALEM, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Margaritaville at Sea, the floating island vacation, and CTM Group Inc. (“CTM”), a leading global provider of managed entertainment and souvenir solutions for tourist destinations and other high-traffic venues, today announced the launch of a new, one-of-a-kind arcade and gaming experience for cruise guests onboard the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, starting on sailings this August.

With 10 passenger decks and 658 cabins in various stateroom categories, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise offers the fun, escapism, and state of mind synonymous with the Margaritaville lifestyle. The new CTM-installed gaming and entertainment experience will feature the latest games, simulators, and other attractions, all uniquely catering to cruise guests. Installations will be spread throughout the ship, including outside the casino and a signature arcade room on the top deck, offering another attraction for families traveling with children. Planned prizes will include Margaritaville-branded merchandise and specialty items appealing to guests of all ages.

The Margaritaville at Sea Paradise installation will continue to expand the partnership between the two brands, building on existing collaborations such as the CTM gaming and arcade equipment at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Lake Conroe, Texas.

“ Bringing the CTM arcade experience to Margaritaville at Sea Paradise will provide guests with another new and exciting amenity to enjoy onboard,” said Terry Smith, Director of Onboard Revenue at Margaritaville at Sea. “ We’ve already seen firsthand how CTM shares our passion and commitment to elevating the guest experience. We look forward to future opportunities to work together.”

“ This partnership with Margaritaville at Sea is an important first venture to introduce our leading games and installations to the cruise ship traveler,” said David Bishop, Chief Executive Officer of CTM. “ We are excited to collaborate with such a well-known brand and strong team to delight guests through this unique experience and lay the foundation for our shared growth with Margaritaville at Sea.”

Over the coming months, Margaritaville at Sea and CTM expect to introduce a cashless, proprietary payment system for cruise guests, which will enable payment for arcade experiences by room key.

About Margaritaville at Sea

Margaritaville at Sea is a floating island vacation at sea that brings together the brand’s iconic hospitality and experiences with the ability to escape and see the world. The inaugural ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, features 658 cabins with nautical details and colors influenced by the sea, sand, and sky. Amenities include several dining venues, pools, entertainment programming, retail stores, a St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up! Fitness Center, and more. In addition to Margaritaville at Sea, Margaritaville features over 25 hotels and resorts, two gaming properties, RV resorts, and over 60 food and beverage venues – as well as real estate communities, vacation clubs, and consumer lifestyle products.

About CTM Group Inc.

Formed in 2002, CTM Group Inc. is a leading global provider of managed entertainment and souvenir solutions for tourist destination and other high-traffic venues, including theme and amusement parks, zoos, aquariums, museums and retail locations worldwide. CTM has an international network of blue-chip venue partners and more than 25,000 pieces of installed equipment in over 2,000 popular venues. CTM is the provider of choice for entertainment and souvenir concepts at iconic tourist and retail destinations. For more information, please visit www.ctmgroupinc.com.

CTM Group is a portfolio company of the private equity arm of Z Capital Group ("ZCG"), a leading privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions. ZCG has a global team of over 300 professionals. (www.zcg.com).