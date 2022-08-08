Cushman & Wakefield Acquires Logistics & Industrial Consultancy Burbage Realty Partners Limited

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has acquired specialist UK logistics and industrial consultancy Burbage Realty Partners Limited (BRPL) as it continues its expansion in the growth sector.

Founded in 2017, BRPL provides a suite of services including strategic land, development funding, investment, lease advisory and occupational agency. Operating across the UK and a leader in the Midlands Grade A logistics market – a critical location for distribution centers and online retail fulfilment – its clients include many of the sector’s foremost developers and investors.

The strategic acquisition complements and strengthens Cushman & Wakefield’s UK Logistics & Industrial team, headed by Richard Evans, which has a strong occupier and investor client base. It also builds on the firm’s expansion of its sector teams across Europe through a succession of senior hires in key markets including Germany and Spain.

George Roberts, Head of UK & Ireland at Cushman & Wakefield, said: “This acquisition is another important milestone for the firm and reflects our ambitious growth plans in the UK. The BRPL team is highly experienced and greatly respected and their client focus is a perfect match for our own way of working. This deal significantly enhances our scale and capabilities in a strategic growth sector and allows us to offer a comprehensive range of logistics services to developers, investors, and occupiers across the country. We will continue strengthening our capabilities in strategically important areas to ensure we always have the skills, talent and insight required to deliver outstanding results for our clients.”

Richard Evans, Cushman & Wakefield’s Head of UK Logistics & Industrial, said: “The BRPL team’s established developer relationships and expertise, especially in large footprint logistics sites and strategic land, complement our existing strengths to create a powerful proposition for our clients.”

The acquisition will see eight new colleagues joining Cushman & Wakefield. Among these, Cameron Mitchell, George Underwood, and James Harrison will join as International Partners, while Franco Capella, Mark Thomas and Tom Kimbell join as Partners and Sophia Cooper as an Associate. The team will continue to be based at its current office in Northampton, while being integrated into Cushman & Wakefield’s national sector team.

They will work closely with other senior figures in the logistics team, including David Binks, Head of Cushman & Wakefield’s Logistics & Industrial team in the Midlands.

James Harrison, BRPL Managing Director, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Cushman & Wakefield which is a great fit for us culturally. Its global platform brings scale, insight, and additional services meaning we are better placed than ever before to deliver for our clients across the UK. We are all excited about the opportunities ahead for us and our clients as part of one of the world’s leading commercial real estate firms.”

BRPL is owned separately to Burbage Realty Limited. The latter, founded in 2003 by John Burbage as a UK logistics and industrial property consultancy, is unaffected by this acquisition and remains an independent business under the ownership of Burbage Capital Limited.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and approximately 60 countries. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About Burbage Realty Partners Limited

Founded in 2017, Burbage Realty Partners Limited is a specialist logistics and industrial consultancy that provides a suite of services including strategic land, development funding, investment, lease advisory and occupational agency across the UK.