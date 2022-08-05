AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Spheric Assurance Company, Ltd.

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to Spheric Assurance Company, Ltd (Spheric) (British Virgin Islands). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Spheric’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The stable outlooks are based on AM Best’s expectation that Spheric will maintain its risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level in support of the rating, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), while keeping up its adequate level of operating performance that is mainly driven by good underwriting results, resulting in recurrent premium sufficiency.

Spheric’s has steadily strengthened its capital base by reinvesting its earnings. The strong balance sheet assessment also factors in the company’s conservative investment portfolio, mainly integrated by investment funds and certificates of deposit. Despite the company’s reinsurance dependence over the years, Spheric has managed to increase its retention as its expertise in its niche markets sharpens.

The company has shown positive bottom-line results over the years; Spheric’s operating performance has been underpinned by positive technical results, while pursuing new niche opportunities in the market. AM Best expects the company to maintain premium sufficiency levels while implementing its expansion strategy.

AM Best assesses the company’s business profile as limited; Spheric concentrates its efforts in niche markets and the geographic diversification of is premiums and client base is somewhat narrow. The company is based in the British Virgin Islands and fully owned by Global Insurance Group Holding Company. Spheric operates with gross premiums written composed of personal boats (highest share), kidnap and ransom and personal accidents.

Spheric’s ERM is considered appropriate, as it is well-integrated into its operations. The company has a sound reinsurance program in place with reinsurers that are highly rated.

Negative rating actions could take place if there is a deterioration in the company’s risk-adjusted capitalization due to major capital outflows or a negative trend in operating results.

