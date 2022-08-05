D2M advances to a Premier Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program.

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D2M, the managed services division of Digital Intelligence Systems (DISYS), today announced its advancement to Premier Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program. D2M supports ServiceNow customers with end-to-end ServiceNow solutions that enable organizations to optimize the value of their ServiceNow investment at every stage.

As digital workflow platforms are quickly becoming the foundation of departments across an enterprise to meet expectations to deliver fast, agile, and personal services at scale, D2M works with organizations to modernize their service delivery workflows to help improve the quality, cost, and predictability of their initiatives. D2M works with organizations to help them determine the potential of ServiceNow for their enterprise, build out an implementation strategy, and provide full lifecycle support for the implementation. For organizations who currently utilize ServiceNow, D2M will analyze and identify any gaps in their current usage to ensure their teams are fully leveraging and optimizing the Platform’s functionality to give their teams the best competitive edge.

“As a strategic partner for many global decision-makers, ServiceNow has allowed us to address our customer’s digital workflow challenges and improve their team’s performance on mission-critical initiatives, which is now even more important as departments across an enterprise continue to face the adoption of a hybrid work environment, economic uncertainty, and the shortage of top talent,” said Rajiv Tandon, Vice President- Head of Business, D2M. “We’re proud to have achieved ServiceNow’s Premier Partner Program, and proud of the level of service we have been able to provide our clients to ultimately attain this status.”

D2M’s transition to Premier Partner recognizes achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities, accomplishments, and commitments that demonstrate D2M’s level of ServiceNow investment and go-to-market maturity.

About D2M

D2M, as part of DISYS, is an outcome-driven services and solutions partner, who for more than 25 years has served enterprises across their IT operations and digital initiatives to address various technological challenges that result in mission-critical impacts. Whether it is day-to-day infrastructure support issues, innovation, and advancements in digital transformation, or leveraging automation and machine learning, we build solutions that accelerate digital transformation journeys to meet their critical business goals. D2M is headquartered in McLean, VA, with more than 45 offices worldwide. For more information about D2M, visit www.d2mservices.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.