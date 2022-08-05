Lever Joins Employ to Accelerate Growth

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Employ Inc., a leading provider of recruiting and talent acquisition solutions today announces the acquisition of Lever, a leading Talent Acquisition Suite. With this transaction, Employ now offers the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio, designed to meet the unique recruiting and talent acquisition needs of organizations of any size through its JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite, and NXTThing RPO brands.

Employ is the only organization of its scale focused exclusively on recruiting and talent acquisition. Employ has been rapidly disrupting the market over the past year, leading to substantial growth. In combination with Lever, Employ now serves more than 18,000 customers and operates a network of 1,200 partners to host 3.1 million open jobs and 500 million candidates.

Organizations of all sizes are struggling with recruiting and hiring challenges amid the tightest labor market in decades. With projected lower labor participation and decreasing population growth, the competition for talent will only increase for the foreseeable future. Unique in the industry, Employ combines purpose-built, intelligent technologies, services, and industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that enable businesses of every size across every industry to tackle these challenges head on. In adding Lever to its technology portfolio, Employ provides an ideal solution for companies of all sizes and industries to recruit and retain a diverse workforce.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Lever team to Employ. In addition to market-leading technology, they bring an experienced team of talented employees, a strong brand, and loyal customer base highly complementary to Employ’s existing solutions,” said Pete Lamson, CEO of Employ. “By adding Lever to our portfolio, we enhance the value of our offerings and deliver on our vision of providing purpose-built, industry-leading solutions that address the unique needs of any organization.”

"I'm incredibly excited to be part of the Employ team,” said Nate Smith, Founder and CEO of Lever. “Jobvite, JazzHR, and NXTThing RPO are industry-leading solutions that have accelerated in growth through coming together. Lever is a leading talent acquisition suite for the modern recruiter, and there is no better home for Lever to continue to rapidly innovate than Employ.”

“The addition of Lever fills a critical piece of the talent acquisition journey for Employ's clients, providing a strong suite of tools to organizations that are growing beyond SMB and moving to the mid-market and further into the enterprise,” commented Matthew Merker, Research Manager, Talent Acquisition & Strategy at IDC. “The synergies across Employ's brands provide clients with flexibility and freedom to scale their recruiting efforts and futureproof their workforces.”

Lever, JazzHR, Jobvite, and NXTThing RPO will continue to operate under their respective brands and structures as subsidiaries of Employ. Lever Founder and CEO Nate Smith will continue to lead Lever, now reporting to Pete Lamson, CEO of Employ. Lever was advised in this transaction by Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Orrick.

Employ has been investing heavily in new product features across its portfolio, most recently launching Jobvite’s Evolve Talent Acquisition Suite and innovative new solutions to bring candidates to each of its recruiters. To learn more about each of these market-leading solutions that are tailored for customer need, please visit www.lever.co, www.jobvite.com, www.jazzhr.com or www.nxtthingrpo.com.

About Employ Inc.

Employ Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes to overcome their greatest recruiting and talent acquisition challenges. Offering a combination of purpose-built, intelligent technologies, services, and industry expertise, Employ provides SMB to global enterprises with a single solution for recruiting and growing a diverse workforce. Through its JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite, and NXTThing RPO brands, Employ serves more than 18,000 customers across industries. For more information, visit www.employinc.com.

About Lever

Lever is a leading Talent Acquisition Suite that makes it easy for talent teams to reach their hiring goals and connect companies with top talent. Lever was founded in 2012 by Nate Smith, Brian Noguchi, Sarah Nahm, and Randal Truong. Today, Lever provides talent acquisition leaders with a complete ATS and robust CRM capabilities in one product. The Lever Hire and Lever Nurture features allow leaders to scale and grow their people pipeline, build authentic and long-lasting relationships, and source the right people to hire. Lever Analytics provides customized reports with data visualization to inform strategic decisions among talent acquisition leaders, hiring managers, and executives.

Lever's platform also enables companies to hire with inclusivity in mind, helping measure and eliminate hiring bias. Lever supports the hiring needs of over 5,000 companies around the globe including the teams at Netflix, Spotify, Talend, KPMG, and Nielsen. For more information, visit https://www.lever.co.