Volunteer registration now open for St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

Starting today, thousands of volunteer opportunities are open for registration to support St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend presented by Juice Plus+, the largest single-day fundraising event for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and one of the biggest community events in Memphis, Dec. 1-3, 2022. (Photo: ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starting today, thousands of volunteer opportunities are open for registration to support St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend presented by Juice Plus+, the largest single-day fundraising event for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® and one of the biggest community events in Memphis that takes place Dec. 1-3, 2022. So bring a friend, bring your family, and most importantly, bring your passion for the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Indoor and outdoor volunteer opportunities are available for individuals and groups. From handing out race packets at the Health & Fitness Expo to race day on-course support and celebrating participants at the Finish Festival, everyone has a chance to volunteer in support of a lifesaving cause. Those who prefer the camaraderie of a group can gather friends, neighbors, families and co-workers to form an on-course cheer station where they celebrate each stride by dedicated race participants and cheer them on to the finish line. St. Jude noisemakers, t-shirts and poster-making supplies will be provided for cheer stations.

New this year, volunteers have the option to help support the event and fundraise. Those who register as a volunteer fundraiser and raise $250 for the kids of St. Jude will receive a St. Jude Heroes singlet or tech shirt. As fundraising increases, so will the ability to earn more St. Jude items. What’s more, fundraising isn’t just for individuals: Cheer stations can join the volunteer fundraising program to earn exclusive St. Jude gear in recognition of their fundraising efforts.

“For more than 20 years, hundreds of thousands of St. Jude supporters from around the world have come together in our beloved home city of Memphis for one weekend to run, walk, volunteer and fundraise for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Their support will help fuel the six-year $12.9 billion St. Jude strategic plan that expands patient care and research to help more children worldwide with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend has raised more than $100 million since 2002 for the families of St. Jude. Because of events like this, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus on helping their child live.

To learn more, visit stjude.org/marathonvolunteer or stjude.org/marathonvolunteergroup.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.