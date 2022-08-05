WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. NAMED TO FORBES’ LIST OF ‘AMERICA’S BEST EMPLOYERS FOR WOMEN’ FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, has been named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Women for the fourth consecutive year.

“We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to an empowered workforce where everyone can thrive,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. “We will continue to champion equity and the progress of women globally across all aspects of our business.”

Forbes identified The Best Employers for Women based on results of an independent survey of 50,000 U.S. citizens working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents were asked to rate their employers on factors such as parental leave, discrimination and pay equity, and to nominate organizations in industries outside their own. Representation at the executive and board levels were also factored into the company rankings.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. recently released its Impact Report which provides additional details about the company’s focus on diversity in associate hiring, retention and promotion. In 2021, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. experienced increases in both female and ethnically-diverse associate representation numbers across all aspects of the company resulting in 54% of vice presidents being female as well as 59% of directors and 63% of managers. Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Board of Directors also has a 67% female majority.

The retailer is also dedicated to supporting women within its supply chain through two signature programs – HERProject and Nest – focused on gender equity training and empowering handicraft artisans. In 2021 the company was also proud to increase the number of women’s promotions across the organization.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to be a leader in our industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply ingrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https://sustainability.williams-sonomainc.com/

