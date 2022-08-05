Sweetgreen Expands Midwest Footprint With First Opening in Michigan

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Tuesday, August 9, sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, will open its highly anticipated first Michigan location in Birmingham, the 170th location for the restaurant brand. Guests can visit the new location at 167 North Old Woodward Avenue, a community that is enriched with local pride and holds a deep appreciation for healthy, sustainable food options.

sweetgreen aims to bring the Metro Detroit community a restaurant that passionately believes in connecting people to real food. The Birmingham opening will be followed by two additional Michigan restaurants – in Ann Arbor on the University of Michigan campus, and in Troy, both slated to open this fall.

“ When we began to explore our expansion into the Midwest, we took notice of Michigan’s commitment to providing healthy options to its residents and wanted to be a part of that movement,” said sweetgreen Co-founder and Chief Concept Officer, Nicolas Jammet. “ We have been meeting with local partners for over a year to ensure we enter this community in a way that is responsible and benefits the Michiganders who are lucky to call this area home. We couldn’t be more excited to be opening our doors.”

sweetgreen sources only the highest quality ingredients, with fresh produce delivered each morning for its seasonal menus, which rotate five times throughout the year. Michiganders can expect to see a number of locally sourced products including goat cheese from Zingerman’s Creamery and sweet potatoes from Visser Farms. The brand also partnered with Detroit-based artist Ellen Rutt to commission artwork for the Birmingham restaurant’s interior.

For every meal sold on opening day, sweetgreen will donate a meal to Forgotten Harvest to help nourish Metro Detroit's food insecure. sweetgreen will also celebrate its grand opening day in Birmingham with sweet treats from beloved local food purveyor Zingerman’s Bakehouse, all day surprise and delight giveaways for guests, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 4 p.m. with words from the Birmingham Bloomfield Chamber of Commerce.

sweetgreen Birmingham will be open Monday to Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The 3,090 square foot space will be able to accommodate up to 34 indoor diners, with additional seating for 14 on its seasonal outdoor patio.

About sweetgreen: sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day, across its 170 restaurants, their team members create plant-forward seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience to meet their customers where they are. sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu, visit www.sweetgreen.com. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.