AIME Launches New Training Program, the AIME Academy, for the Wholesale Mortgage Community

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a non-profit, national trade membership association which supports wholesale mortgage professionals, announced its new training program, the AIME Academy. The AIME Academy’s launch showcases two brand new training programs – the Loan Officer Assistant Training Program and the Processor: Level 100 Training Program – both designed to provide entry-level training for learners without prior mortgage industry knowledge.

“The AIME Academy was created to specifically help Broker Owners and small broker shops, who often lack critical training support in-house,” states Katie Sweeney, CEO of AIME. “Our association is committed to helping our members effectively scale their businesses, and in order for the broker channel to continue to grow, we need to provide the tools and resources that make it easier for their businesses to thrive.”

Loan Officer Assistant Training Program

The Loan Officer Assistant Training Program is tailored to provide the basics of the mortgage industry and its history, while teaching the responsibilities and expectations of the average wholesale LOA. This self-paced program also highlights the basic requirements from the Fannie Mae, FHA, HUD, VA, and USDA selling guides, and is designed to support wholesale brokerages as part of their internal training processes.

Processor: Level 100 Training Program

The Processor: Level 100 Training Program is the first level of a multi-tier processor training plan, teaching aspiring processors how to analyze initial loan data. Trainees will be able to determine eligibility, including income, property, assets, and credit. This 10-hour competitive syllabus takes learners through five in-depth courses, covering lender regulations, guidelines, IPAC, and various workflows- all specifically designed for the wholesale mortgage channel.

Program learners can work at their own pace towards the next level of certification and all graduates earn skill badges and a completion certificate. Both training programs are available immediately in the AIME Academy with additional courses available in the coming months.

“This program is intended to be a game-changer for anyone who wants to step into the wholesale mortgage industry. The nation’s leading mortgage experts developed the coursework for the training program guaranteeing that learners will excel in the fast-paced world of wholesale mortgage lending,” adds Mike Cox, AIME’s Vice President of Education.

Learn more about the AIME Academy at https://aimegroup.com/aime-academy/.

About Association of Independent Mortgage Experts

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) is a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers. With over 65,000 members, AIME is committed to establishing a community of independent mortgage experts by creating an association that empowers them with unparalleled technology, continued education, and networking support necessary to successfully advise consumers nationwide with their residential mortgage needs. AIME operates with a growth-focused strategy, providing tools and resources to propel the wholesale channel beyond a 25% share of the mortgage market in 2022 and beyond.