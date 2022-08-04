Breeze Airways™ Launches Daily Service from Provo and San Bernardino to San Francisco International

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Breeze Airways, the newest and nicest U.S. low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, debuted service today from Provo, UT, which now serves as the carrier’s first west coast base, and from San Bernardino, CA, where the airline had the honor of debuting as the new airport’s first commercial service.

Breeze will operate daily nonstop flights from both Provo (PVU) and San Bernardino (SBD) to San Francisco International Airport (SFO), with fares starting as low as $39 one-way. In addition, the airline will offer one-stop/no plane change “BreezeThru” service between Provo and San Bernardino, via SFO.

“Today’s events mark three major milestones for Breeze as we launch service in Provo and San Bernardino, while opening our first West Coast base in Provo, near our Salt Lake City headquarters,” said Tom Doxey, President of Breeze Airways. “We also have the rare honor today of being the very first commercial airline to fly into San Bernardino, marking a major milestone for the airport and its community. We congratulate the government and airport officials that helped make this happen and look forward to serving the residents of these cities.”

Breeze currently employs more than 250 Team Members in its Salt Lake City headquarters and Provo base, with plans to hire 180 more in the coming year.

Breeze’s business model, which focuses on providing fast, efficient, and affordable air service between underserved city pairs, has continued to expand its footprint across the U.S. using mid-sized aircraft, such as the A220-300. The airline doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing and upgrades including premium seating.

“By investing in vital airport infrastructure, Provo City created economic opportunity rather than waiting for it. With Breeze Airways now operating daily nonstop flights to an international airport, our forward-looking vision has opened our community to the world,” said Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “The Provo Airport is already establishing a niche for vacationers who appreciate affordable, convenient travel without the hassle of layovers and connections.”

“What an amazing day for our Inland Empire community, the Airport and IVDA Commissions, our staff, and our many partners,” said Frank J. Navarro, SBD’s Commission President and Mayor of the nearby city of Colton. “Today, we start a new chapter in SBD’s history and future possibilities, as we finally achieve our long-held goal of delivering safe, convenient, affordable airline service options to our residents. On behalf of myself and our Commissioners, thank you to the entire Breeze team for their partnerships, commitment, and investment to our San Bernardino International Airport and all it serves and will continue to do for the travelling public.”

“We are very excited to welcome two new Breeze destinations,” said SFO Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. “With new service to Provo, and the first-ever commercial service to San Bernardino, Breeze is giving travelers what they value most… more travel options at competitive prices. We wish Breeze continued success in San Francisco.”

Additionally, Breeze announced a partnership with Brigham Young University Athletics to become their “Official Hometown Airline.” The five-year agreement, in partnership with San Bernardino Airport, spans across nearly all men’s and women’s athletics programs and home games and includes flying BYU teams to away games and other events.

“We are excited to partner with Breeze Airways,” said Casey Stauffer, BYU associate athletic director for corporate sponsorship. “As BYU Athletics continues to prepare for Big 12 Conference membership, we’re thankful to have excellent corporate partners coming aboard with us. It’s especially exciting to partner with businesses run by former Cougar student-athletes, like Tom and Breeze Airways. We are looking forward to some great years ahead.”

“As a former BYU baseball player, I know how passionate the Provo community is about BYU athletics,” Doxey said. “Breeze is very proud to be the ‘Official Hometown Airline of BYU Athletics’ and to support this incredible program as it transitions into the Big 12, while building brand affinity and awareness for Breeze by tapping into its powerful fan base.”

Breeze will add more destinations from Provo this year, including nonstop service to Las Vegas, starting October 5, and to Los Angeles, starting November 2.

BREEZE B-ROLL FOR BROADCAST MEDIA:

https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/wdVrjlK9EX

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 from 16 destinations primarily in the east and southeast of the United States. One year later, it was ranked as the No. 2 U.S. best domestic airline of 2021 by Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards. In 2022, Breeze expanded west across the U.S., including coast-to-coast flights, and now offers 87 nonstop routes between 30 cities in 18 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating - delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.