Belmont Laundry Saves Time and Money with Hydro Smart Dispensing Solutions

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hydro Systems - a world leader in delivering chemical dispensing and dosing solutions – has been supplying Belmont Laundry in the UK with a Hydro Connect system since 2021. The system includes three tunnel washers, each equipped with a Hydro Tunnel Washer 10000 dispensing system, and four washer extractors equipped with a single Hydro Multi-Washer 10000 dispensing system. Following an initial trial period, Belmont were so impressed with Hydro Connect that they insisted that it be included as an ongoing part of their chemical and dispensing package.

Belmont Laundry is a family run, independent commercial laundry founded over 30 years ago. When Belmont’s contract expired with their previous chemical dispensing provider, they began using Hydro Connect. All the systems are streaming data to Hydro Connect through cellular modems for optimal security and reliability.

Remotely pinpointing and solving issues

“Accessing data about your business is incredibly powerful. Pinpointing operational processes that are underperforming, supporting predictive maintenance, and enhancing your commitment to sustainability are crucial to drive the efficiencies required to remain competitive,” says John Goetz, Global Product Manager, Hydro Systems.

WSI laundry resource manager, Michael Taylor, is responsible for maintaining the Hydro dosing systems. “With our previous supplier,” says Michael, “the other reps and I were having to travel hours if there was a slight problem with the equipment, or if changes were needed at Belmont’s facility. With Hydro Connect, we no longer have to visit on site for small changes and can make our visits less frequent, more planful, and strategic.”

Quickly tracking metrics and accessing stats

Belmont found the machines’ touch screens easy to use and appreciated their capability to supply essential reports and basic stats in minutes.

“As a rep with WSI I need to look at production figures - all the numbers of washes they process,” Michael explains. “I like the fact that the product figures are broken down by classification, such as how many heat programmes have been run – it can be very specific. It also gives chemical usage, broken down per chemical, for costing purposes.”

“I would promote this system,” concludes Michael, “because if a laundry wants to track information or look at their rewash percentage, they can get all that data from Hydro Connect. Also, on a cost-saving exercise, if a laundry is savvy enough to do that and understand what is going on, they can save big money.”

ABOUT HYDRO™:

Hydro™ is a world leader in delivering chemical dispensing and dosing solutions, including equipment, software and services. With strategic partnerships, innovative solutions and more than 50 years of experience, Hydro is committed to enriching the lives of its customers by creating a cleaner, more sustainable world. Its products serve numerous dosing and dispensing applications within commercial cleaning, laundry, warewash, foodservice, industrial, irrigation, horticulture, animal health and other industries. Hydro ensures dosing is always accurate, safe and cost effective, helping customers clean with confidence. Hydro, a brand of PSG®, a Dover company, is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, USA. To learn more about Hydro, please visit hydrosystemsco.com.