Insurity Partners with MPX to Improve Mail, Print, and Digital Fulfillment Across P&C Insurance Interactions

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced its strategic partnership with MPX to streamline insurance interactions. MPX is a leading provider of cloud-based print and digital, outbound, and inbound communications solutions for property and casualty (P&C), workers’ compensation, and healthcare insurance carriers. The partnership will address all print and digital communication points with P&C carriers, brokers, and policyholders.

The insurance industry is well known for its complex communications requirements from internal departments, state compliance standards, data sources, and policyholder correspondence preferences, ranging from print to digital and even occasional hand delivery.

InsureLinq by MPX is a complete correspondence platform fully integrated with Insurity’s software. InsureLinq’s platform includes deep integration and full API library access, resulting in fewer vendors needed to support all digital and print stakeholder communications. One example of InsureLinq’s bi-directional APIs includes Correspondence Hub and online preference management. The Correspondence Hub allows immediate access to all outbound and inbound correspondence and metadata for review, reprints/re-emails, and analysis. The online preference management API enables recipients to control how they receive correspondence, even enabling hand delivery of checks and other especially critical materials.

“ With this strategic partnership with Insurity, P&C carriers will benefit from a robust and flexible platform to ensure timely delivery of these complex communications, from strict compliance standards to policyholder correspondence preferences,” said Ryan Jackson, Chief Executive Officer at MPX.

“ As the insurance industry continues to experience explosive growth, carriers, brokers, and MGAs need to be effective at communicating these rapid changes to their policyholders to remain competitive,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer, Insurity. “ Insurity is looking forward to our customers benefiting from the operational efficiency and reduced costs that the InsureLinq platform enables.”

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About MPX

MPX is a leading provider of cloud-based print and digital outbound and inbound communications solutions. InsureLinq is designed specifically for the complexities and expectations of leading insurers and their varied stakeholders. We all receive great service from Amazon and others, and now fully expect ease, peace of mind, and real time communications in our business interactions. Our mission is to provide the tools, know-how, and efficient integration to deliver the right client, broker, and policyholder experience.