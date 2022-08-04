Oakland, CA Property Renews Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Contract for 4th Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a client in Oakland, California, signed up for its fourth year utilizing Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR). This client originally deployed in 2019 as a result of consistent vehicle break-ins and was one of the first to collaborate with its local police department to share information in an effort to positively impact the community. During their most recent quarterly business review, the client stated that they were extremely satisfied with the service and are no longer experiencing vehicle break-ins at night. They went on to say that there has also been a reduction in theft since deploying their ASR. Knightscope’s mission is to make the United States the safest country on the planet, and another renewing client puts it one step closer to achieving that mission.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

