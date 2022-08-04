DYPER™ Achieves B-Corporation™ Certification

The responsible diapering company DYPER™ achieved "B Corp" status, validating the companies efforts to be among the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. (Photo: Business Wire)

The responsible diapering company DYPER™ achieved "B Corp" status, validating the companies efforts to be among the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. (Photo: Business Wire)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DYPER™, the responsible diapering company, announced that it is a Certified B Corporation™ ("B Corp") today. The B Corp certification validates DYPER as achieving the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

With the average child using around 7,000 disposable diapers in their lifetime and more than 27 billion ending up in U.S. landfills each year, diapers rank as one of the leading contributors to the nation’s landfills. Most conventional diapers are constructed with nearly two disposable water bottles worth of plastic and can take up to 500 years to break down. Attempting to address this ecological problem is critical to the planet’s ecosystem. True to its name, DYPER, the company that never stops asking Y, asked “why do diapers have to end up in a landfill?” and created a better answer: they don’t have to.

DYPER is one of the few diapering companies to achieve B Corp certification after a rigorous, in-depth evaluation of the company’s impact on the environment, communities, customers, suppliers, employees, and shareholders. Securing an overall score of 90.4, DYPER far exceeded the minimum score of 80 points on the assessment, proving it is taking the necessary steps to help reduce the impact of its industry.

“DYPER’s mission is to have a positive impact on the planet by reducing what we can and offsetting what we can’t,” said Sergio Radovcic, CEO of DYPER. “The B Corp certification proves that we are doing things the right way, not only for the babies today with diapers that perform well but for the babies in the future with less plastic, less waste, and less greenwashing.”

Throughout the supply chain and the life of its disposable diapers and wipes, DYPER is striving to create the closest-to-zero environmental impact diapering experience. DYPER products are free of chlorine, latex, alcohol, lotions, TBT, and Phthalates. They're unprinted, unscented, soft to the touch, yet extremely durable and absorbent, and made with plant-based materials such as viscose from Bamboo. They’re also the first plastic-neutral diapers, with additional carbon offsets to help restoration efforts.

After a DYPER product is used, the certified bio-based diapers and wipes can be responsibly disposed of, for an additional fee, via the optional landfill avoidance program, REDYPER™. This service allows customers to further reduce the impact of the diapering journey through centralized collection and commercial composting. To date, DYPER has diverted more than ten million pounds of diaper waste from the nation’s landfills.

DYPER products are available at DYPER.com, as well as at select online and brick-and-mortar retailers including Amazon, Babylist, Grove Collaborative, Thrive Market, and Whole Foods Market.

About DYPER™

DYPER™, a Certified B Corp, is the responsible diapering company that never stops asking Y. From the obvious “why can’t diapers be built with more plants?” to the uncomfortable “why do diapers have to end up in a landfill?”, DYPER offers kind, plant-based products that deliver performance while leading the industry in transparency, offsets, and independent testing. DYPER wipes and diapers can be responsibly disposed of through their optional REDYPER™ service, offering a guilt-free, closest-to-zero impact diapering experience. Their diapers are US Department of Agriculture BioPreferred certified , dermatologically tested by Dermatest®, and STANDARD 100 safety certified by OEKO TEX®. Learn more at DYPER.com.

About B Corporations™

Certified B Corporations are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. They meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. To date, there are almost 4,000 B Corps in 150 industries and 74 countries around the world.

About B Lab™

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our community includes over 3,500 B Corps in 70 countries and 150 industries, and over 100,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager.