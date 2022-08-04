Gopuff Launches Instant Cash Out for U.S. Delivery Partners, Continues To Invest in Delivery Partner Experience

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate delivery of consumers’ everyday needs, is now providing its U.S. delivery partners with the ability to instantly cash out their earnings balance at any time with just a few clicks. Gopuff is one of the first instant commerce businesses to offer an instant pay option for delivery partners, bringing them an even more flexible, convenient, and quick way to receive their earnings and tips. Gopuff is partnering with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for business, and partners like Visa Direct1, Visa’s real-time2 money movement network, to offer partners with an eligible debit card the option to cash out quicker.

“ Now more than ever, delivery partners are looking for convenience and speed when accessing their earnings,” said Daniel Folkman, SVP of Business at Gopuff. “ We’re proud to partner with Stripe to offer U.S. delivery partners a new Instant Cash Out option, which enables them to access and use their earnings within minutes, rather than days. We will continue to listen to delivery partner feedback and invest into their experience delivering with Gopuff.”

" Platforms like Gopuff are making it more convenient for consumers to access what they need, and delivery partners to get paid quickly," said James Dyett, Head of Strategic Accounts at Stripe. " We're proud to power faster access to earnings as Gopuff builds on its success with Stripe’s financial infrastructure, especially in a time when every dollar counts."

Instant Cash Out is part of a broader series of investments Gopuff is making to enhance the delivery partner experience. As part of the company’s commitment to improving the delivery partner experience, Gopuff has:

Improved Delivery Partner Support: In the last 12 months, Gopuff more than quadrupled the size of its delivery partner support team, enabling the business to provide quick responses and solutions to delivery partners' questions. Gopuff also introduced a new in-app chat feature to make it even easier for delivery partners to connect with a support agent.





Investments in the Driver App: This March, Gopuff launched the Gopuff Driver app in the App Store and Google Play Store. The new app significantly streamlines the delivery experience, makes it easier and faster for new partners to access the platform and enables automatic app updates for existing users.





Faster Payouts and Greater Earnings Transparency: In May, as part of its partnership with Stripe, Gopuff transitioned delivery partners to a new system that distributes earnings 2-3 days faster than before. Gopuff also launched a fully redesigned Earnings tab in the Gopuff Driver app, making earnings information more transparent and digestible.





Expanded Cash-Back Promotions: In the U.S., Gopuff partnered with Upside to offer delivery partners exclusive promotions at more than 50,000 businesses, including cash back opportunities at gas stations, restaurants, and grocery stores. In the U.K., Gopuff partnered with Collective Benefits to offer discounted fuel options and deals to help save money on everyday expenses.





In the U.S., Gopuff partnered with Upside to offer delivery partners exclusive promotions at more than 50,000 businesses, including cash back opportunities at gas stations, restaurants, and grocery stores. In the U.K., Gopuff partnered with Collective Benefits to offer discounted fuel options and deals to help save money on everyday expenses. Additional Perks: Gopuff also recently launched perks such as vehicle maintenance discounts through Openbay, credit and discount opportunities on tax services through Block Advisors, and expense & mileage tracking through Stride. This follows a previously-established partnership with Stride Health to offer access to affordable, quality health insurance coverage to delivery partners and their families.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to instant commerce platform, fulfilling consumers’ evolving, everyday needs. With an unmatched assortment that includes cleaning and home products, medicine, pet care, office supplies, beauty and wellness items, baby products, food and drinks, local brands, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets, Gopuff brings a unique, reliable and magical experience to customers around the world.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff created the instant needs category and continues to build the rails that define the future of commerce. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

1 Visa Direct capability enabled through GoPuff’s financial institution partner

2 Actual fund availability depends on receiving financial institution and region