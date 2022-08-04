YouCam Makeup Partners with Hamptons Fashion Week to Bring Interactive Virtual Makeup Try-Ons for Runway Designers: Nicole Miller, Cesar Galindo, and BOLD Swim

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, and developer of the award-winning YouCam Makeup app, teams up with Hamptons Fashion Week for a unique runway beauty experience, bringing the trend-setting makeup looks from the Hamptons Runway Fashion Show to life through AR and AI virtual try-on technology in the YouCam Makeup app. The exclusive collection of designer runway styles features the looks from Nicole Miller, Cesar Galindo, and BOLD Swim runways, allowing fans to experiment with the striking makeup looks complimenting the fashion styles of their favorite designers on the catwalk.

An Interactive AR Fashion Runway Experience at Hamptons Fashion Week

This unique partnership between Perfect Corp. and Hamptons Fashion Week brings fashion and beauty fans one step closer to trendsetting runway styles by inviting them to experience the looks for themselves through an immersive virtual try-ons. The featured runway styles available for virtual try-on in the YouCam Makeup app include a dramatic winged liner from designer Nicole Miller, in celebration of the brands 40th anniversary; an elegant soft shimmering shadow of Cesar Galindo; and a statement red lip from BOLD Swim, all created using products from Grande Cosmetics backstage.

Creating Immersive Brand Moments with AR & AI - Powered Beauty and Fashion Tech Solutions

“We are thrilled to team up with Hamptons Fashion Week to further elevate the runway beauty experience by allowing fans to dive deeper into the glamour of fashion week through interactive AR try-ons,” said Alice Chang, Perfect Corp. founder and CEO. “It’s very exciting to bring the trendsetting looks of celebrated designers, like Nicole Miller, Cesar Galindo, and BOLD Swim, closer to fans, and allow them to immerse themselves and to experiment with fashion-forward styles like never before.”

"We are so excited to have Perfect Corp partner with us to bring digital beauty to Life," says the Founder of Hamptons Fashion Week, Dee Rivera.

Your Front Row Seat to Hamptons Fashion Week

Hamptons Fashion Week kicks off Friday, August 5, through Sunday, August 7, with the highly anticipated fashion show and Fashion Icon Award taking place on Saturday, August 6, at the South Hampton Art Center from 12PM – 9PM ET. Perfect Corp. will be onsite, inviting fans to experience the virtual looks firsthand as they debut on the runway. Fans at home can also get in on the Hamptons Fashion Week glamour by trying on the AR virtual beauty looks in the free YouCam Makeup app.

Follow the link to download the YouCam Makeup app and experience the Hamptons Fashion Week runway collection: https://youmakeup.page.link/HamptonsFW2022

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.