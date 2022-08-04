OvareGroup Announces Strategic Partnership and Investment in Argentine Creative Agency, Togetherwith

The partnership with OvareGroup marks the official launch of Togetherwith USA—which includes a 15,000-square-foot production studio in Louisville. L to R: Santiago Puiggari; Lulo Calió; Cruz Mujica Lainez (Photo: Business Wire)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & BUENOS AIRES, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OvareGroup, a Louisville-based media and marketing communications holding company, today announced its significant investment in Togetherwith, a global full-service ad agency with offices in Buenos Aires, Mexico City, and NYC that pairs creative with production services, integrated content, technology, data, and media. The move marks the official launch of Togetherwith USA—which includes a 15,000-square-foot production studio in Louisville. With this investment, Togetherwith USA will gain access to OvareGroup’s extensive offices across Miami, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Toronto—and its capabilities will be integrated into OvareGroup’s existing marketing services portfolio which supports clients including GE Appliances, Christus Health, Darden Restaurants, KFC, Baptist Health, and Brown-Forman. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Formerly FCB Buenos Aires, the agency was acquired in 2015 by CEO Santiago Puiggari and rebranded in 2019 as Togetherwith alongside advertising leaders Lulo Calió, CCO; and Chief Digital Officer Cruz Mujica Lainez. Togetherwith counts world-class brands including Stellantis, Jeep, RAM, Chrysler, Coca-Cola, Holcim, TravelX, and Lightning Bolt among its clients.

“Togetherwith is recognized for its high-caliber talent, award-winning creative, and uniquely cross-cultural structure that has its teams working ‘together with’ clients, talent, and agencies across Latin America and North America seamlessly,” said John Paulson, president and chief revenue officer at OvareGroup. “From a strategic and creative standpoint, this is a phenomenal combination that we look forward to putting to work on behalf of our clients.”

“Through our relationship with OvareGroup, we’re able to realize a significant opportunity to amplify creativity and creative ideas and fuse them into our client offering across the U.S., South America, and Canada—a need that has become more punctuated by the pandemic as distributed workforces become the norm,” said Puiggari, a 20-year advertising veteran and alum of FCB Global and Grey Group who most recently served as CEO of McCann Erickson Buenos Aires.

The news follows OvareGroup’s announcement last year that it had invested in JIBE, an e-commerce agency based in Vancouver.

