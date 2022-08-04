Autonomy Partners With DigiSure to Deliver First-of-Its-Kind Embedded Insurance for Car Subscriptions

The platform partnership with DigiSure provides Autonomy with the ability to digitally onboard, evaluate, and qualify a subscriber for month-to-month auto coverage that Autonomy will launch in mid-August. (Photo: Business Wire)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Autonomy™, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, has entered the insurance category and has partnered with DigiSure, the only software company providing screening, insurance management, and claims, as its insurance platform partner.

The platform partnership with DigiSure provides Autonomy with the ability to digitally onboard, evaluate, and qualify a subscriber for month-to-month auto coverage that Autonomy will launch in mid-August.

“Being able to provide Autonomy subscribers with fully digital auto coverage that’s month to month, without them having to buy annual insurance, and is tailored to their needs is core to delivering on our promise of providing easy and affordable access to electric vehicles,” said Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy. “We need proven partners, like DigiSure, with tested capabilities that allow us to provide a simple, intuitive, and frictionless customer experience.”

Autonomy’s subscription model offers the cheapest, fastest, and easiest way to get a Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, and soon other models and brands. Autonomy provides an easy and affordable option for those seeking an electric vehicle that does not require the long-term debt or commitment that comes with buying or leasing. Autonomy drivers have the flexibility to subscribe month to month after a three-month minimum hold period. Today, Autonomy customers can subscribe to an electric vehicle entirely in app (Google Play Store or Apple App Store) and customize their monthly payment to meet their budget.

“Autonomy is inventing a completely new way for people to enjoy EV ownership, and we believe that requires a new kind of insurance experience as well. We are excited to collaborate with Autonomy to embed auto insurance and protection products seamlessly into their offering for subscribers,” said Mike Shim, CEO and co-founder of DigiSure.

ABOUT AUTONOMY

Autonomy is a technology company on a mission to make access to mobility easy and affordable through car subscriptions. The company was founded by auto retail, auto finance, and auto insurance disruptors Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, who founded Fair, the first-ever used-vehicle subscription offering, pioneering the Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) category. Building upon that experience, Autonomy has created a turnkey vehicle subscription platform for consumers and the automotive industry that enables vehicle subscriptions to scale profitably and become a mainstream alternative to traditional car buying. Autonomy is innovating through technology, finance, and insurance to power car subscriptions for the battery, electric vehicle, and zero-emissions vehicle sectors. Autonomy relies on partnerships with automakers and brick-and-mortar car dealerships to provide benefits to both consumers and the industry. Autonomy represents freedom from long-term debt, freedom from long-term commitments, and even freedom from fossil fuels. It means new choices and more control over your financial well-being. Autonomy is based in Santa Monica, California.

ABOUT DIGISURE

DigiSure is the only Protection-as-a-Service company that provides a complete solution, from screening to insurance management and claims handling for mobility and sharing platforms. Founded in 2018 by engineers, insurance experts, and mobility veterans, DigiSure acts as your own data-driven insurance team. DigiSure empowers partners, large and small, to get the most from their insurance programs, to grow revenue, reduce cost, and provide a better experience for their customers. For more information, visit www.digisure.ai.

