Saba Capital Reaches Agreement Regarding Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saba Capital Management, L.P. and certain associated parties (collectively “Saba” or “we”) today announced that it has reached an agreement regarding Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE: SMM) (the “Fund”).

Under the terms of the agreement, Saba has agreed to support the Fund’s reorganization into a lower fee open-end mutual fund, Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund. In addition, the Fund’s investment advisor will make a payment of $300,000 to the Fund, to be paid out to all shareholders as a special “Saba Special Distribution”.

“ Saba is excited to have reached this agreement through constructive engagement with the Fund’s board and its advisor,” said Paul Kazarian, Partner and Portfolio Manager at Saba. “ As a result, shareholders who choose to exit the Fund will be able to do so at a premium to its net asset value because of the Saba Special Distribution. Shareholders who choose to stay in the open-end fund will benefit from the Saba Special Distribution as well as a 20% reduction in their management fee going forward.”

About Saba Capital

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset management firm that seeks to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for a diverse group of institutional clients. The firm, which is a pioneer of credit relative value and capital structure trading, currently invests across four core strategies: Credit Relative Value, Tail Hedge, SPACs and Closed-End Funds. Founded in 2009 by Boaz Weinstein, Saba is privately held by its partnership and headquartered in New York City. Learn more at www.sabacapital.com.