HC Private Investments Partners With Founding Family of Prince Industries, a Leading Precision Machining and Sheet Metal Fabrication Company, to Accelerate Growth

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HC Private Investments (“HCPI”), a Chicago-based family office private equity firm, and Isleworth Capital Partners (“ICP”), today announced a strategic partnership with Prince Industries LLC (“Prince” or the “Company”), a leading precision machining and sheet metal fabrication company.

Proceeds from the investment will be used to accelerate Prince’s growth plans and expand its operational capabilities. As part of the transaction, seasoned industrial executives Frank Feraco and Ryan Sullivan have joined the Company’s Board of Directors. Mark Miller, whose father founded Prince in 1959, will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and a Board member and will retain a significant investment in the Company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Carol Stream, IL, Prince designs and manufactures precision machined and sheet metal fabricated components and assemblies. The Company serves a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, hydraulics, medical/dental, computer-peripheral equipment, and electronics. The Company has approximately 260 employees and operates three facilities located in Carol Stream and Batavia, IL and Shanghai, China.

HCPI Managing Partners John P. Kelly and Matthew J. Moran, said, “ Over the past six decades, Prince Industries has distinguished itself through an unwavering focus on quality, innovation, and service in support of its many great customers. We are excited to partner with Mark Miller and his team to support Prince’s continued growth and market expansion. We have great respect for the business and team Mark and his family have built and fully intend to preserve the Company’s deep commitment to the Carol Stream community. We have worked closely with Frank Feraco and Ryan Sullivan for many years and believe they will provide significant contributions and industry insight to support Prince’s continued success.”

Mr. Miller, added, “ We are excited to welcome Mr. Feraco, Mr. Sullivan and HCPI as capital and strategic partners as we embark on the next phase of our evolution. Importantly, in HCPI, we found a truly aligned partner who quickly understood our business and supports our approach of tailoring our services to meet each customer’s specific needs. With additional executive resources and a strong, long-term financial partner, Prince is well positioned to maximize our future growth potential.”

Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to HCPI. Wintrust Financial Corporation and Midwest Mezzanine Funds provided debt financing for the transaction. The Chicago Corporation acted as financial advisors to Prince.

ABOUT HC PRIVATE INVESTMENTS

HC Private Investments (“HCPI”) is a private equity investment firm focused on making investments between $10 million to $40 million in lower middle-market manufacturing businesses within the consumer and industrial markets. HCPI invests on behalf of the family office for HC Technologies, LLC, a Chicago-based principal trading firm led by Joe Niciforo with offices in New York, London and Singapore. The firm will also bring select family offices and individuals to participate in its transactions providing HCPI with a flexible and patient capital base. With a focus of being the first institutional investor in a business, HCPI seeks to partner with business owners, executives and management teams to identify opportunities to remove impediments to growth enabling companies to maximize their full value potential. For more information, please visit www.hcprivateinvest.com.

ABOUT PRINCE INDUSTRIES

Prince Industries is a precision machining and sheet metal fabrication company focused on the industrial and medical end-markets. Prince provides its customers with a full suite of services from engineering and product design to material selection, process mapping, welding, powder coating and assembly. For more information, please visit https://www.princeind.com/.