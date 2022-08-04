Tecnotree Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Tecnotree announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Tecnotree, the global Digital Business Support Systems (BSS) provider, reported a revenue of EUR 18.3 million in the second quarter, continuing its financial strength with considerable growth in MEA & APAC segments.

Consolidated highlights of the results of Q2 and Half Year 2022:

Net sales of EUR 18.3 million in the second quarter, showing 9% growth as compared to last year, and EUR 31.6 million for H1 with 13% growth from last year

Operating result of EUR 5.1 million in the second quarter, and EUR 7.1 million for H1

Earnings per share of EUR 0.01 in the second quarter, and EUR 0.02 for H1

Order book at the end of the period EUR 72.8 million, with 32.4% growth as compared to last year

Tecnotree CEO Padma Ravichander said, “Our customers have responded to our digital stack offering, with a strong order book for which we need to invest to deliver expeditiously. Despite rising costs due to external factors leading to thinner first-half net result margins, we continue to deliver new deployments to Tier-1 clients, which requires a greater initial investment. This investment today will ensure long-term recurring revenue over the next 3-5 years with our new customers by bringing stability. Our Digital Stack 5.0 is richer and capable of serving multiple markets and customers simultaneously.”

Other achievements for the second quarter:

Achieving the highest order book position of EUR 72.8 million - 32% higher than H1 in 2021, due to a surge in demand for Tecnotree products and solutions in the first half of 2022, with continued support from large tier 1 telecom groups such as MTN, STC, Zain, Ooredoo

Tecnotree digital BSS suite 5 went live for enterprise and consumer businesses for MTN Uganda, driving process agility and customer delight

Launch of digital transformation suite for MTN Ghana to meet enterprise market demand and deliver augmented customer experiences

Tecnotree Awarded as 'Change-maker of the year' by the Helsinki Stock Exchange Foundation, for being instrumental in driving growth in emerging markets with its 5G-ready digital products and solutions

Launch of 5G cloud-native Digital Provisioning Platform for Zain South Sudan, and another tier 1 operator in the Middle East. Tecnotree DSPS is a pre-integrated suite that enables a centralized system for all provisioning-related planning and task management

Tecnotree wins ‘MongoDB Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year - Telco’ for enabling customers to transition to new technologies and digital ecosystems

Launch of DOCS, a 5G Digital Convergent Charging Platform which supports existing and futuristic monetization requirements of CSPs across the verticals and industries

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) provider, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree is among the first companies in the world to be Platinum Certified by TM Forum Open API standards, and our agile and open-source Digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

For more information, please visit www.tecnotree.com or social media channels – LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter