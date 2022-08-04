Nintendo Download: It’s Always Sundae in Mario Kart

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Hindsight – What if the physical objects of everyday life, the possessions we hold close, were actual windows to the past? Peer into distant memories and unseen futures in Hindsight . From the creator of Prune , Hindsight is a narrative exploration game spanning the entirety of a woman’s life, from birth to present day, as she tries to make sense of it all. Revisit her childhood home, sort through personal belongings and step through windows to memories frozen in time. Pay attention to the little things and piece together puzzles to shift your viewpoint until you find just the right perspective to pull you deeper into the past. Long forgotten memories and dreams cascade into one another. Linger as long as you wish, but sooner or later you must come back to the present. What will you take with you? And what will you leave behind? Hindsight is available later today.



DLC:

More Courses Hit the Track in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Rev your engines because Wave 2 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC* is here! The second wave includes the debut of the delightfully sweet Sky-High Sundae course, nostalgic favorites like DS Waluigi Pinball and Wii Mushroom Gorge, and courses based on real-world locations like New York Minute and Sydney Sprint from Mario Kart Tour! A total of 48 remastered courses from throughout the Mario Kart series are racing to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game as paid DLC. Content will release in six waves of eight courses by the end of 2023. Racers who have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership** will have access to all of these newly added courses as they are released at no additional cost. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass is available now.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Score Big Savings During the Multiplayer Sale! – Save up to 30% on select digital games and earn 5% in My Nintendo Gold Points*** for your next purchase. For a limited time, you can find great deals on select digital games like Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics , Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity , Super Mario Party , Among Us , DOOM Eternal and more! Hurry, though – this sale ends Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Shop online at Nintendo.com and Nintendo eShop on your device. Remember that you can earn My Nintendo Gold Points from eligible digital purchases, awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). Then, you can redeem your Gold Points toward the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, software/DLC bundles and more. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/games/deals/.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

