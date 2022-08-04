Intercontinental Exchange Reports Strong Second Quarter 2022

ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

2Q22 net revenues of $1.8 billion, +6% y/y 2Q22 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.99, down 55% y/y, primarily due to the 2Q21 pre-tax gain of $1.23 billion related to the full divestment of our stake in Coinbase 2Q22 adj. diluted EPS of $1.32, +14% y/y 2Q22 operating income of $869 million, +9% y/y; adj. operating income of $1.1 billion, +12% y/y 2Q22 operating margin of 48%; adj. operating margin of 59% Jeffrey C. Sprecher,

ICE Chair & Chief Executive Officer, said,

"We are pleased to report our second quarter results, which were highlighted by continued revenue and operating profit growth. Amidst a backdrop of continued volatility and uncertainty, our strong second quarter performance reflects the value of our markets, technology and data services. Our strategic diversification across asset classes and geographies enables us to better innovate for customers and drive growth across an array of macro environments. As we look to the second half of the year, we remain focused on connecting customers to data and technology and extending our track record of growth."

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $555 million on $1.8 billion of consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses. Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.99. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $739 million in the second quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.32. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow.

Warren Gardiner, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "Through the first half of the year, we have grown revenues, operating income and cash flow. Recurring revenues, which account for roughly 50% of our total revenue, continue to compound alongside growth in our diverse transaction-based businesses. This performance reflects the “all-weather” nature of our business model, and as we move into the second half of 2022, we are well-positioned to benefit from near-term cyclical tailwinds as well as longer-term secular trends and remain focused on creating value for stockholders."

Second Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

Second quarter consolidated net revenues were $1.8 billion, up 6% year-over-year including exchange net revenues of $1.0 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $512 million and mortgage technology revenues of $297 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $945 million for the second quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $740 million. Consolidated operating income for the second quarter was $869 million and the operating margin was 48%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the second quarter was $1.1 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 59%.

$ (in millions) Net

Revenue Op

Margin Adj Op

Margin 2Q22 Exchanges $1,005 70% 71% Fixed Income and Data Services $512 34% 43% Mortgage Technology $297 (2)% 46% Consolidated $1,814 48% 59% 2Q22 2Q21 % Chg Recurring Revenue $931 $870 7% Transaction Revenue, net $883 $837 6%

Exchanges Segment Results

Second quarter exchange net revenues were $1.0 billion. Exchange operating expenses were $304 million and on an adjusted basis, were $287 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $701 million and the operating margin was 70%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $718 million and the adjusted operating margin was 71%.

$ (in millions) 2Q22 2Q21 % Chg Revenue, net: Energy $265 $274 (3)% Ags and Metals 61 62 (1)% Financials(1) 123 83 50% Cash Equities and Equity Options 99 85 17% OTC and Other(2) 108 78 39% Data and Connectivity Services 218 208 4% Listings 131 119 10% Segment Revenue $1,005 $909 11% Recurring Revenue $350 $327 7% Transaction Revenue, net $655 $582 13%

(1) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options. (2) OTC & other includes physical energy, interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.

Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results

Second quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $512 million. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $338 million and adjusted operating expenses were $294 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $174 million and the operating margin was 34%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $218 million and the adjusted operating margin was 43%.

$ (in millions) 2Q22 2Q21 % Chg Const

Curr(1) Revenue: Fixed Income Execution $25 $13 84% 85% CDS Clearing 66 38 72% 76% Fixed Income Data and Analytics 274 268 3% 4% Other Data and Network Services 147 139 6% 8% Segment Revenue $512 $458 12% 13% Recurring Revenue $421 $407 4% 5% Transaction Revenue $91 $51 75% 78%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2Q21, 1.3985 and 1.2054, respectively.

Mortgage Technology Segment Results

Second quarter mortgage technology revenues were $297 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $303 million and adjusted operating expenses were $159 million in the second quarter. Segment operating loss for the second quarter was $6 million and the operating margin was (2)%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $138 million and the adjusted operating margin was 46%.

$ (in millions) 2Q22 2Q21 % Chg Revenue: Origination Technology $196 $241 (19)% Closing Solutions 64 69 (6)% Data and Analytics 24 18 37% Other 13 12 4% Segment Revenue $297 $340 (13)% Recurring Revenue $160 $136 18% Transaction Revenue $137 $204 (33)%

Other Matters

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 23%.

Operating cash flow through the second quarter of 2022 was $1.7 billion and free cash flow was $1.4 billion.

Unrestricted cash was $830 million and outstanding debt was $18.1 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Through the second quarter of 2022, ICE repurchased $632 million of its common stock and paid $427 million in dividends. In connection with our pending acquisition of Black Knight, on May 4, 2022 we suspended share repurchases.

Updated Financial Guidance

ICE's full year 2022 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $3.599 billion to $3.649 billion. Adjusted operating expenses (1) are expected to be in a range of $2.97 billion to $2.99 billion.

to $3.649 billion. Adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $2.97 billion to $2.99 billion. ICE's third quarter 2022 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $903 million to $913 million. Adjusted operating expenses (1) are expected to be in a range of $743 million to $753 million.

to $913 million. Adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $743 million to $753 million. ICE's third quarter 2022 GAAP non-operating expense (2) is expected to be in the range of $180 million to $185 million. Adjusted non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $115 million to $120 million.

is expected to be in the range of $180 million to $185 million. Adjusted non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $115 million to $120 million. ICE's diluted share count for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of 558 million to 563 million weighted average shares outstanding.

(1) 2022 and 3Q22 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and Ellie Mae transaction and integration costs. (2) Non-operating income / expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income. Non-GAAP non-operating expense excludes equity earnings from unconsolidated investees, net interest expense on pre-acquisition-related debt and costs associated with re-financing existing debt.

Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, Revenues: 2022 2021 2022 2021 Exchanges $ 3,247 $ 2,942 $ 1,604 $ 1,336 Fixed income and data services 1,021 926 512 458 Mortgage technology 604 695 297 340 Total revenues 4,872 4,563 2,413 2,134 Transaction-based expenses: Section 31 fees 174 166 123 41 Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing 985 893 476 386 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses 3,713 3,504 1,814 1,707 Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 714 719 355 365 Professional services 69 81 35 37 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 62 28 53 10 Technology and communication 344 327 169 165 Rent and occupancy 41 41 20 20 Selling, general and administrative 112 111 57 60 Depreciation and amortization 510 506 256 251 Total operating expenses 1,852 1,813 945 908 Operating income 1,861 1,691 869 799 Other income/(expense): Interest income 9 — 8 — Interest expense (264 ) (213 ) (161 ) (106 ) Other income/(expense), net (35 ) 1,287 23 1,239 Other income/(expense), net (290 ) 1,074 (130 ) 1,133 Income before income tax expense 1,571 2,765 739 1,932 Income tax expense 338 862 173 679 Net income $ 1,233 $ 1,903 $ 566 $ 1,253 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (21 ) (5 ) (11 ) (1 ) Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. $ 1,212 $ 1,898 $ 555 $ 1,252 Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders: Basic $ 2.17 $ 3.38 $ 0.99 $ 2.23 Diluted $ 2.16 $ 3.36 $ 0.99 $ 2.22 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 560 562 558 563 Diluted 562 565 560 565

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) As of June 30, 2022 As of (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 830 $ 607 Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 6,045 1,035 Cash and cash equivalent margin deposits and guaranty funds 164,483 145,936 Invested deposits, delivery contracts receivable and unsettled variation margin 3,189 4,493 Customer accounts receivable, net 1,371 1,208 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 457 1,021 Total current assets 176,375 154,300 Property and equipment, net 1,703 1,699 Other non-current assets: Goodwill 21,106 21,123 Other intangible assets, net 13,397 13,736 Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 405 398 Other non-current assets 2,221 2,246 Total other non-current assets 37,129 37,503 Total assets $ 215,207 $ 193,502 Liabilities and Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 719 $ 703 Section 31 fees payable 172 57 Accrued salaries and benefits 220 354 Deferred revenue 473 194 Short-term debt 4 1,521 Margin deposits and guaranty funds 164,483 145,936 Invested deposits, delivery contracts payable and unsettled variation margin 3,189 4,493 Other current liabilities 162 153 Total current liabilities 169,422 153,411 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred tax liability, net 3,945 4,100 Long-term debt 18,109 12,397 Accrued employee benefits 191 200 Non-current operating lease liability 267 252 Other non-current liabilities 412 394 Total non-current liabilities 22,924 17,343 Total liabilities 192,346 170,754 Equity: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock 6 6 Treasury stock, at cost (6,223 ) (5,520 ) Additional paid-in capital 14,201 14,069 Retained earnings 15,135 14,350 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (305 ) (196 ) Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity 22,814 22,709 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 47 39 Total equity 22,861 22,748 Total liabilities and equity $ 215,207 $ 193,502

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.

Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) Exchanges

Segment Fixed Income

and Data

Services

Segment Mortgage

Technology

Segment Consolidated Six Months

Ended

June 30, Six Months

Ended

June 30, Six Months

Ended

June 30, Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $2,088 $1,883 $1,021 $926 $604 $695 $3,713 $3,504 Operating expenses 603 647 692 672 557 494 1,852 1,813 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 33 37 93 91 180 185 306 313 Less: Transaction and integration costs — 10 — — 60 17 60 27 Adjusted operating expenses $570 $600 $599 $581 $317 $292 $1,486 $1,473 Operating income $1,485 $1,236 $329 $254 $47 $201 $1,861 $1,691 Adjusted operating income $1,518 $1,283 $422 $345 $287 $403 $2,227 $2,031 Operating margin 71% 66% 32% 27% 8% 29% 50% 48% Adjusted operating margin 73% 68% 41% 37% 47% 58% 60% 58%

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) Exchanges

Segment Fixed Income

and Data

Services

Segment Mortgage

Technology

Segment Consolidated Three Months

Ended

June 30, Three Months

Ended

June 30, Three Months

Ended

June 30, Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $1,005 $909 $512 $458 $297 $340 $1,814 $1,707 Operating expenses 304 326 338 337 303 245 945 908 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 17 19 44 46 92 90 153 155 Less: Transaction and integration costs — 5 — — 52 4 52 9 Adjusted operating expenses $287 $302 $294 $291 $159 $151 $740 $744 Operating income/(loss) $701 $583 $174 $121 $(6) $95 $869 $799 Adjusted operating income $718 $607 $218 $167 $138 $189 $1,074 $963 Operating margin 70% 64% 34% 26% (2)% 28% 48% 47% Adjusted operating margin 71% 67% 43% 36% 46% 56% 59% 56%

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS (In millions) (Unaudited) Six Months

Ended June 30,

2022 Six Months

Ended June 30,

2021 Net income attributable to ICE $ 1,212 $ 1,898 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 306 313 Add: Transaction and integration costs 60 27 Add: Accrual relating to legal settlement 9 — Add: Net interest expense on pre-acquisition-related debt 18 — Add: Extinguishment of 2022 and 2023 Senior Notes 30 — Less: Gain on sale of Euroclear equity investment and dividends received (41 ) (30 ) Less: Gain on sale of Coinbase equity investment — (1,227 ) Less: Gain related to the settlement of an acquisition-related indemnification claim — (7 ) Add/(Less): Net losses/(income) from unconsolidated investees 57 (34 ) Add/(Less): Income tax effect for the above items (123 ) 254 Add: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles 15 197 Adjusted net income attributable to ICE $ 1,543 $ 1,391 Basic earnings per share $ 2.17 $ 3.38 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.16 $ 3.36 Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 2.76 $ 2.47 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.75 $ 2.46 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 560 562 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 562 565

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended June 30,

2022 Three Months

Ended June 30,

2021 Net income attributable to ICE $ 555 $ 1,252 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 153 155 Add: Transaction and integration costs 52 9 Add: Net interest expense on pre-acquisition-related debt 18 — Add: Extinguishment of 2022 and 2023 Senior Notes 30 — Less: Gain on sale of Euroclear equity investment (41 ) — Less: Gain on sale of Coinbase equity investment — (1,227 ) Less: Gain related to the settlement of an acquisition-related indemnification claim — (7 ) Add/(Less): Net losses/(income) from unconsolidated investees 15 (9 ) Add/(Less): Income tax effect for the above items (65 ) 288 Add: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles 22 196 Adjusted net income attributable to ICE $ 739 $ 657 Basic earnings per share $ 0.99 $ 2.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.99 $ 2.22 Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 1.32 $ 1.17 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.32 $ 1.16 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 558 563 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 560 565

Free Cash Flow Calculation (In millions) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Cash flow from operations $ 1,725 $ 1,607 Less: Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs (204 ) (240 ) Add/(Less): Section 31 fees, net (115 ) 44 Free cash flow $ 1,406 $ 1,411

