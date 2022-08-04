Miller Electric Mfg., a wholly owned subsidiary of Illinois Tool Works selects Part Analytics to Drive Supply Chain Digital Transformation

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, a leading worldwide manufacturer of Miller® brand arc welding equipment, has partnered with Part Analytics, the direct materials supply management platform that applies artificial intelligence to help global manufacturing companies reduce costs, identify hidden risks and accelerate product development, to drive the digital transformation of its parts and supply chain operations. Miller Electric is a wholly owned subsidiary of Illinois Tool Works, a Fortune 500 global Industrial company that operates in Automotive OEM, Welding, Food Equipment, Construction Products, Test & Measurement Electronics, Polymers & Fluids and Speciality Products industries.

“We are very happy to be chosen by Miller Electric, the world’s largest manufacturer of arc welding products,” said Jithendra Palasagaram, founder & CEO for Part Analytics. “Part Analytics was created to help organizations overcome supply chain challenges and accelerate new product development, by digitizing sourcing processes, providing actionable insights on supply risk, cost optimization, and real-time access to global component availability.”

“We were impressed with the power, speed and intelligent solutions provided by Part Analytics,” said Luis Velez, Strategic Sourcing & Supply Chain Director for Miller Electric Mfg. “The benefits we anticipate include proactive risk management, greater cost transparency and a streamlining of new product development.”

About Miller Electric Mfg., LLC.

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, wholly owned by Illinois Tool Works, is the world’s largest manufacturer of arc welding products. Miller leads the welding industry in building advanced, solution-focused products and meeting crucial needs for welding safety and health. Their products are designed with our users for manufacturing, fabrication, construction, aviation, motorsports, education, agriculture, and marine applications.

About Part Analytics

Part Analytics is on a mission to super charge supply management for manufacturing companies. Part Analytics’ AI-powered Design for Supply platform is purpose built by engineering and sourcing professionals for direct materials supply management. Part Analytics’ platform digitizes manual processes in manufacturing supply chain and provides a comprehensive solution for cost optimization, supply risk management and network collaboration. Part Analytics platform is used by Fortune 500 companies and SMBs in Medical Device, Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Communication equipment manufacturing industries.