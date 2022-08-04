Capital Construction Holdings Partners with Linear Roofing & General Contractors

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce that Capital Construction Holdings (www.capitalmn.com), a premier provider of roof replacement and repair and other exterior restoration services to residential customers across the U.S., has partnered with Linear Roofing & General Contractors (www.linearroofing.com).

Founded by Kirt Linington and Neil Palmer, Linear Roofing & General Contractors (“Linear” or the “Company”) is a leading provider of residential and commercial roof replacement and repair in the southern United States. Linear is headquartered in Dallas, TX and has six additional locations serving customers across Texas, Florida, and the surrounding regions.

"After seven successful years in business, we decided to look for a partner that can help us take Linear to the next level, and I’m confident that we’ve found that in Capital Construction Holdings and O2 Investment Partners,” said Linington. “Our partnership is sure to bring about new ideas and opportunities that will lead to even stronger outcomes for both businesses.”

Andy Oakes, CEO of Capital Construction Holdings, commented, “The Linear team is among the most well-respected in the industry and together they have built a truly top-notch business. We could not be more thrilled to have them as our partners as we continue to build a best-in-class residential roofing platform.”

Mike Cotant of O2 Investment Partners commented, “We believe our values and mission are closely aligned with those of the Linear team, so we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to Capital Construction Holdings. Additionally, we are excited to add their strong sales engine to the platform and to continue expanding our footprint nationally via their locations in Texas and Florida.”

About Capital Construction Holdings

Capital Construction Holdings is a provider of roof replacement and repair and other exterior restoration services to residential customers across the United States. Capital is headquartered in Burnsville, MN. Additional information is available at www.capitalmn.com.

About Linear Roofing & General Contractors

Linear Roofing & General Contractors is a leading provider of residential and commercial roof replacement and repair across the southern United States. Linear is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with additional locations in Austin, TX, Lubbock, TX, Houston, TX, San Antonio, TX, Orlando, FL, and Tampa, FL. Additional information is available at www.linearroofing.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.

Advisors

Solomon Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Linear.