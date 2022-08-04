Teikametrics’ Marketplace Optimization Platform, Flywheel 2.0, Adds AI-Powered Automation to Maximize Advertising Performance Across Marketplaces

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teikametrics, the leading optimization platform for sellers on Amazon and Walmart, today announced that its flagship product, Flywheel 2.0, now automatically optimizes keyword targets across multiple marketplaces.

The top online marketplaces in the world sold $3.23 trillion in goods in 2021, and the competition to get on the coveted first page of results in those marketplaces is increasing. Brands can run ads across multiple marketplaces (Amazon, Walmart, Target and more) to gain a competitive advantage, but managing effective keywords and bids simultaneously can quickly become overwhelming.

Flywheel 2.0 delivers the only AI targeting algorithm that automatically harvests top-performing keywords across a seller’s marketplaces then applies them everywhere the seller’s products appear. The automation solution dramatically increases the volume of performing keyword targets, which is especially important when launching a new marketplace, and continues to optimize performance holistically across sellers’ marketplaces dynamically.

“Sellers are looking to diversify across multiple marketplaces, but optimizing advertising on more than one marketplace at the same time adds complexity,” said Alasdair McLean-Foreman, CEO and founder of Teikametrics. “Our new AI-powered algorithm in Flywheel 2.0 solves for this by dynamically using the sellers’ best-performing keywords across multiple marketplaces. As a result, we’re giving multi-channel sellers a big competitive advantage, especially for those launching on new channels like Walmart.”

Flywheel 2.0 is available to try risk-free via a free trial (no credit card required). Sellers with less than $10,000 per month in sales can use Flywheel 2.0 completely free.

Multi-Channel Marketplace Acceleration via Walmart With Flywheel 2.0

Teikametrics is the leading AI-optimization platform for Walmart, the fastest-growing marketplace in North America. Thousands of Amazon sellers have diversified by adding their products to Walmart, and Flywheel 2.0 helps accelerate their business on this new channel.

Leading organic foods brand BetterBody Foods worked with Teikametrics and improved total sales on Walmart.com by 38x by increasing advertising by 5x while increasing return on ad spend (ROAS) by 6x.

Along with cross-marketplace insights, Flywheel 2.0 offers detailed metrics, including product-level sales, advertising, and profitability, allowing sellers to visualize data that can diagnose inefficiencies and uncover growth opportunities.

To learn more about how Flywheel 2.0 saves sellers time and removes complexity by completely automating product-first, full-funnel advertising, visit teikametrics.com/flywheel.

About Teikametrics

Teikametrics’ AI-powered Marketplace Optimization Platform helps sellers and brand owners maximize their potential on the world’s most valuable marketplaces. Founded in 2015, Teikametrics uses proprietary AI technology to maximize profitability in a simple SaaS interface. Teikametrics optimizes more than $8 billion in GMV across thousands of sellers around the world, with brands including Munchkin, mDesign, Clarks, Nutribullet, Conair, Nutrafol, and Solo Stove trusting Teikametrics to unlock the full potential of their selling and advertising on Amazon, Walmart, and other marketplaces.

For more information, please visit: http://www.teikametrics.com.