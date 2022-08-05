Westlake Supports the 2022 Ronald McDonald Walk for Kids with the Largest Donation in Southern California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westlake Financial partnered with Ronald McDonald’s 2022 Walk for Kids and donated $72K, one of the largest donations in Southern California thus far. The Walk for Kids is motivated to create a community of hope and healing for critically ill children and their loved ones.

“Westlake understands the importance of strength in a community and the need for support among families of critically ill individuals,” stated Ian Anderson, Group President of Westlake Technology Holdings. “I am proud to work alongside caring employees who, during difficult times, still want to contribute and give back to those around them.”

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California started Walk for Kids to support families of children facing significant health issues. This walk has brought healing and joy to families in need since 2010 and hopes to reach more families in the years to come.

"Our health is one of our most precious assets, a healthy body is like a full house of love,” said Tonia Douglas, Vice President of Human Resources at Westlake Financial. “Our goal is to support our community by contributing to their health and wellbeing now and in the years to come."

To learn more about Westlake Financial, visit https://www.westlakefinancial.com/ for more information.

About Westlake Technology Holdings

About Westlake Technology Holdings: Westlake Technology Holdings is an auto and finance technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $15 billion in assets under management. Westlake Financial (“Westlake”) originates indirect automotive retail installment contracts through a nationwide network of new and used automotive and power sports dealers. Westlake also offers credit facilities and commercial real estate loans through Westlake Capital Finance (WCF); portfolio servicing through Westlake Portfolio Management (WPM); floor plan lines of credit are provided through its Westlake Flooring Services division, www.WestlakeFlooringServices.com; shared cash flow auto lending through Westlake’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Western Funding Inc., a Nevada based auto lender; indirect automotive leasing for credit unions through Westlake’s subsidiary, Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA); dealer leads and direct-to-consumer auto loans are offered through Westlake Direct; consumer installment loans are offered through Westlake’s wholly-owned subsidiary LoanCenter, www.loancenter.com; and commercial real estate lending is offered through Westlake Capital Finance.