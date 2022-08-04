StarHagen Joins the Velo3D Contract Manufacturer Network to Unlock Design Freedom for Aerospace Customers

StarHagen is a provider of high-quality production parts for aerospace companies. As a contract manufacturer, customers leverage StarHagen’s expertise to produce their most challenging designs. The company now offers additive manufacturing services to its customers in addition to its conventional CNC services. (Graphic: Business Wire)

StarHagen is a provider of high-quality production parts for aerospace companies. As a contract manufacturer, customers leverage StarHagen’s expertise to produce their most challenging designs. The company now offers additive manufacturing services to its customers in addition to its conventional CNC services. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MOORESVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced StarHagen, a provider of high-quality production parts for aerospace companies, has joined the Velo3D Contract Manufacturer Network with the purchase of an end-to-end solution from the additive manufacturing technology company. The Sapphire printer acquired by the company is calibrated to print in Inconel 625, a nickel-based superalloy designed for high-strength, and to resist high temperatures and corrosion.

“Our team has extensive experience manufacturing high-value parts for aerospace applications and to maintain our leadership position in the industry we knew we needed an additive manufacturing solution,” said Scott Anderson, StarHagen Managing Director. “In our evaluation of offerings on the market we found that none could exceed the capabilities delivered by Velo3D. The company’s unique capability of printing parts with minimal supports and its extensive adoption within the aerospace industry—including with some of our existing customers—gives us the confidence that we will be successful with our deployment.”

StarHagen specializes in manufacturing with extreme precision for prototype and production volume manufacturing. In addition to its new Sapphire printer, the company also operates a variety of CNC machines, including those capable of 4 and 5-axis machining, which will enable it to provide complete turn-key parts for its customers. StarHagen has extensive experience working with various exotic alloys, including those commonly used in aerospace applications like Inconel 625. The company is AS9100 certified, giving its customers the confidence in quality they require.

“While Velo3D provides many OEM customers with additive manufacturing technology for their in-house machine shops, many aerospace companies prefer to obtain finished parts from known and trusted contract manufacturers,” said Benny Buller, Velo3D CEO and Founder. “StarHagen’s extensive experience in delivering high quality parts for mission-critical aerospace applications makes the company a great candidate for a Sapphire printer.”

Headquartered in Mooresville, N.C. (a suburb of Charlotte, N.C.) StarHagen will be the first Velo3D Contract Manufacturer Network located on the eastern U.S. coast. Charlotte’s manufacturing industry has already experienced broad adoption of additive manufacturing. The city is home to several additive manufacturing service bureaus, which help customers with part design and other services.

StarHagen selected Velo3D in part due to its ease-of-use. Once operational, Velo3D Sapphire printers can easily be monitored by operators like those experienced in traditional CNC machining.

Velo3D has an extensive partner ecosystem of contract manufacturers, service bureaus, and resellers. To find a partner visit velo3d.com/partners.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The Company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies for the future. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. The Company cautions not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

VELO, VELO3D, SAPPHIRE, and INTELLIGENT FUSION, are registered trademarks of Velo3D, Inc.; and WITHOUT COMPROMISE, FLOW and ASSURE are trademarks of Velo3D, Inc. All Rights Reserved © Velo3D, Inc.