Siteimprove Partners with Americaneagle.com to Enable Brands to Deliver More High-Performing and Accessible Content

MINNEAPOLIS & COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siteimprove, the leading enterprise platform that helps brands transform content into revenue, announces its partnership with Americaneagle.com to unveil the expanded Siteimprove Connector for Sitefinity CMS, an integration that helps brands ensure their websites are accessible to everyone. Digital marketers that use this new Connector built by Americaneagle.com will gain valuable insights to increase marketing reach, supercharge performance, and deliver maximum ROI across digital channels.

According to the Department of Justice, more than 50 million Americans have disabilities, many of whom may not be able to access a brand’s website because of unknown errors. In addition, cases for ADA compliance have skyrocketed in the past few years, putting added pressure on brands to deliver fully accessible websites. With the Siteimprove/Sitefinity Connector, organizations can quickly identify and correct any content issues before the page is ever published, creating time and cost savings and helping ensure compliance with today’s legal requirements.

“Siteimprove is driven by the desire to help brands deliver on the promise of amazing content experiences for any outcome,” said Amber Bartholomeusz, Vice President, Partner Marketing, Siteimprove. “Democratizing access to the Internet remains our top priority at Siteimprove and we remain committed to providing marketing teams with the necessary tools to create an accessible digital experience and amplify their digital marketing efforts. Our partnership with Americaneagle.com will help accelerate our mission to make the internet accessible to all by making it even easier for companies to successfully commit to website inclusivity.”

To help ensure the highest levels of accessibility, the Siteimprove/Sitefinity Connector includes the following best-in-class features:

Integrated settings - bespoke settings page with a variety of options and controls simplifying the initial plugin configuration and integration with the Web Security settings of Sitefinity.

- bespoke settings page with a variety of options and controls simplifying the initial plugin configuration and integration with the Web Security settings of Sitefinity. Siteimprove CMS plugin - a Siteimprove powered widget that will show on every Sitefinity page users are editing/previewing, providing access to the Siteimprove insights for the context of every respective page.

- a Siteimprove powered widget that will show on every Sitefinity page users are editing/previewing, providing access to the Siteimprove insights for the context of every respective page. Prepublish check - allows editors to trigger a prepublish check of unpublished pages or a draft version of an existing published page and get the result in the Siteimprove plugin.

“The Internet is supposed to work for all people, no matter what physical or mental abilities they have, however, a large number of websites today still don’t have the right accessibility features to allow everyone to get the information they need,” said Jerry Boduch, VP of Strategic Alliances at Americaneagle.com. “With the Siteimprove/Sitefinity Connector we built, web teams will save on time, resources, and money empowering businesses to get to market faster with new, optimized website content for all Sitefinity ”

Accessibility is a journey. We worked to make this press release accessible and inclusive for all our audiences. Please read Siteimprove's Accessibility Statement.

About Siteimprove

Siteimprove empowers marketing teams to optimize their content for accessibility, user experience, and marketing performance, so they can expand their brand's reach, exceed their marketing goals, and work towards a future with purpose.

Over 7,000 companies use Siteimprove to optimize their content for every outcome—and the experts have taken notice. We’ve been named a Leader in four major enterprise categories in the latest G2 Grids: for SEO, Digital Analytics, Digital Accessibility and Digital Governance. We also work with leading accessibility groups, such as the International Association of Accessibility Professionals (IAAP), the W3C, and the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 Program. Learn more at Siteimprove.com

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, family-owned digital agency that has been dedicated to providing best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services for over 25 years. With a global team comprised of 700+ skilled professionals and subject matter experts, Americaneagle.com focuses on achieving measurable results and exceeding goals for all of our clients. Thanks to our flexibility and expertise in a wide range of online services, we have the capabilities to handle any business at any size, from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, professional sports teams, government organizations, small online storefronts, large multi-channel retailers, and more.