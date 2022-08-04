SingleStore Selects AppDirect to Power Real-Time Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SingleStore, the cloud-native database built for speed and scale to power data-intensive applications, today announced it has selected AppDirect to power SingleStore Connect, a subscription commerce platform that removes the complexity of building a recurring business model. SingleStore Connect is an interactive marketplace for partners and customers to collaborate, discover new use cases and locate complementary technologies to maximize their SingleStore solution investments.

"At SingleStore, we are committed to fostering a strong ecosystem by enabling collaboration, delivering value and building more comprehensive solutions,” explained Oliver Schabenberger, chief innovation officer at SingleStore. "It was key for us to create a space where developers and customers can find solutions for their needs delivered from SingleStore and our partners.”

The new marketplace comes on the heels of SingleStore’s latest funding – a $116 million round led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management earlier this month. SingleStore has almost doubled its headcount in the last 12 months and continues to aggressively hire to meet the demand for its product and services. SingleStore Connect will drive additional momentum as well as product innovations to empower customers to create fast and interactive applications at scale and in real time.

“Product ecosystems are quickly becoming a key competitive differentiator for software companies, allowing them to more quickly deliver additional innovation and value to their customers, with minimal upfront investment,” said Daniel Saks, AppDirect president and co-founder. “We’re thrilled to partner with SingleStore to power its new, innovative marketplace that will arm partners with more tools and functionality – ultimately helping them to improve productivity and efficiency."

SingleStore Connect will be fully available in fall 2022. Companies and partners interested in having their products and services listed on SingleStore Connect should send an email to techpartners@singlestore.com for additional information.

About AppDirect

AppDirect offers a subscription commerce platform that removes the complexity of building a recurring business model. Sell any product, through any channel, on any device – as a service. Our platform opens up endless opportunities for commerce innovation, giving businesses the freedom to grow. AppDirect also powers AppSmart, a B2B technology marketplace and ecosystem connecting technology buyers with expert advisors to make it easier to sell, buy and manage telecommunications, cloud and business services. Headquartered in San Francisco, AppDirect is trusted by brands such as Microsoft, Google, Deutsche Telekom, Jaguar Land Rover, ADP and many more.

About SingleStore

The world’s leading brands rely on data – to make the right business decisions, to deliver exceptional customer experiences and to stay ahead of the competition. This reliance on data brings with it a need for simplicity, speed and scale. SingleStore delivers the world’s fastest distributed SQL database for data-intensive applications, SingleStoreDB. By combining transactional and analytical workloads, SingleStore eliminates performance bottlenecks and unnecessary data movement to support constantly growing, demanding workloads. Digital giants like Hulu, Uber and Comcast, and many more of the world’s leading SaaS providers, choose SingleStore to unleash the power of their data – supercharging exceptional, real-time data experiences for their customers. Follow us @SingleStoreDB and @SingleStoreDevs on Twitter or visit www.singlestore.com.