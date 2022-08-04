Texas-Based Community Bank Partners with Fintech for Full Suite of Automated Workflow and Portfolio Management Tools

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Bank & Trust and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to streamline and modernize lending processes. The bank has selected Teslar’s comprehensive suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools, which will reduce time spent on tedious manual tasks and allow employees to focus on strategic initiatives, such as expansion plans and portfolio diversification.

“We strive to offer innovative technology while building deeper customer relationships within our community. Teslar Software is the solution to help us accomplish just that,” said Tracy Harris, CEO and president of National Bank & Trust. “Through our partnership, we will be able to complete tasks and access data faster, helping our lenders more seamlessly manage their portfolios from anywhere. Plus, Teslar will help us with the current talent dilemma, enabling us to operate efficiently and grow without needing to add staff. Teslar squarely supports our bank’s broader vision and allows us to strategically position ourselves for the future.”

The visibility gained from Teslar will provide National Bank & Trust with deeper insights into individual customer portfolios, allowing lenders to better track exceptions and manage loan documents, which will also help from a regulatory perspective. Teslar’s secure portal will allow customers to upload financial statements and monitor the status of their loans, improving the borrower experience.

“We’re proud to partner with National Bank & Trust, delivering the technology needed to provide an efficient, high-touch approach to customer service,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and founder of Teslar Software. “We look forward to working alongside National Bank & Trust as they continue to support the community that has trusted them for over 130 years.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar Software, founded in 2008, is a configurable lending process automation platform for community financial institutions. Teslar transforms commercial lending by providing easy access to centralized, relevant information to balance portfolios, optimize profits and help community bankers effectively serve their customers. Named Best Solution for Lending by the 2021 FinXTech Awards, Teslar Software continues to earn their reputation as a top technology provider for community institutions. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.