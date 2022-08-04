NEC and Stratus Extend Partnership on Next Generation Fault Tolerant Computing

MAYNARD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, and autonomous Edge Computing, today announced an agreement with NEC Corporation extending their partnership in bringing next generation fault-tolerant computing platforms to market. This agreement follows decades of collaboration on the development of and delivery of the Stratus ftServer®, a fully integrated continuously available computing platform, and the NEC Express5800 Enterprise Server for large-scale virtualization and database workloads.

“Our long-standing relationship with Stratus has resulted in valuable fault tolerant servers that our customers and partners rely on to keep their businesses up and running. We expect Stratus’ next generation fault tolerant technology will create more reliable computing capabilities with greater levels of functionality, serviceability, and performance,” stated Kazunori Sudo, Executive Vice President of NEC Corporation. “Our continued partnership will bring further support to customers’ value creation that benefits the digitalization of our societies.”

“Stratus and NEC have a common history of success in helping customers simplify, protect, and automate their digitally transforming operations. Since 1981, Stratus has maintained an obsession-like focus on ensuring the availability of business-critical applications for customers globally. NEC has been a steadfast partner,” explained Dave Laurello, Chairman, President and CEO of Stratus. “Our roadmap brings together the best technology to further reduce the complexity and risk of the computing infrastructures that will be needed in the future, whether in a data center or an edge environment.”

As demands on digital operations continue to intensify, businesses will need more efficient and secure ways to consolidate software applications within single, fault tolerant platforms that run those applications continuously with no loss of data due to unplanned or planned downtime. Additionally, requirements will grow for application transparency, health monitoring, and simplified deployment, support, and maintenance, among other capabilities within enterprise, regional, and local data centers in industries such as financial services and telecommunications, as well as edge operations like Oil & Gas terminals, train stations, smart buildings, manufacturing floors, and retail stores.

About Stratus

For leaders digitally transforming their operations to drive predictable, peak performance with minimal risk, Stratus ensures the continuous availability of business-critical applications by delivering zero-touch Edge Computing platforms that are simple to deploy and maintain, protected from interruptions and threats, and autonomous. For 40 years, we have provided reliable and redundant zero-touch computing, enabling global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses to securely and remotely turn data into actionable intelligence at the Edge, cloud and data center – driving uptime and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn and LinkedIn @StratusTechnologies