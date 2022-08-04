Cognito Selected by Thoughtworks as North America Agency of Record

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognito, a leading communications firm for financial, technology and professional services organizations, announced, today, it has been selected to represent Thoughtworks (Nasdaq: TWKS), one of the world’s premiere technology consultancies. Cognito will be Thoughtworks’ agency of record (AOR) in North America (NA), where the firm’s senior advisors will deliver corporate, financial and digital communications advisory to Thoughtworks NA marketing and communications team, building on the momentum of its initial public offering in September 2021. The new partnership will be led by Sean McCarthy, executive vice president and head of corporate communications for Cognito U.S.

The new business win is a significant addition to Cognito’s client portfolio of professional services organizations looking to enhance corporate reputation and brand awareness, which has become increasingly important – and challenging – in today’s hyper-competitive business-to-business market.

Thoughtworks will look to Cognito to help the organization not only drive brand awareness and carve out its competitive advantage but also navigate an increasingly complex multi-stakeholder world through Cognito’s Executive Positioning and Thought Leadership service offerings, which will advance Thoughtworks’ efforts to drive change through responsible and ethical technology.

“For nearly 30 years, Thoughtworks has been making an extraordinary impact on the technology industry as companies transition to a digital-first future. But Thoughtworks has done so quite organically,” said Andrew Marshall, vice chair and managing director at Cognito. “That is why we are excited to partner with them on a journey that elevates their reputation, positioning it among the foremost tech consultancies in the world. Cognito’s corporate communications advisors will work closely with senior members of Thoughtworks’ management team to reinforce the organization’s thought leadership at the intersection of technology and society.”

Linda Horiuchi, head of global public relations at Thoughtworks, said, “As we moved into the next phase of our journey as a public company, we searched for a public relations agency partner to help us write our next chapter. The Cognito team impressed us with its equally collaborative and inclusive culture, passion for excellence and fresh approaches. We are well on our way to becoming an integrated team with a strong focus on influencing key stakeholders on our pioneering thought leadership to reinforce our premium brand position.”

Cognito works with a range of executives across finance, technology and professional services – some of them established Fortune 500 and IDC 100 leaders, others managing disruptive financial technology start-ups and challenger brands – building strong, proactive positioning programs founded on authenticity, trust and transparency.

About Cognito

Cognito is a fast-growing, international public relations, marketing, and strategic communications agency. Cognito specializes in helping finance, technology and professional services organisations – from large international players to cutting-edge start-ups – grow their businesses and manage their reputations.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. It has 10,000+ people strong across 49 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, it has delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.