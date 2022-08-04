CohnReznick LLP and Guidepost Solutions LLC Named Integrity Monitors for the JFK International Airport Redevelopment

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CohnReznick LLP, one of the leading advisory, assurance, and tax firms in the United States, and Guidepost Solutions LLC, a global leader in investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, announced that the two firms have been selected to jointly perform integrity monitoring for the construction of Terminals 1, 4, and 6 – a key facet of the John F. Kennedy International Airport Redevelopment Program (the Program). The selection follows a rigorous evaluation by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (the Authority).

The award, supporting New York’s $13 billion plan to transform John F. Kennedy International Airport into a modern 21st century airport, involves performing integrity monitoring services for the Program. This will include creating, implementing, and monitoring policies and procedures that will help ensure that the entities engaged in the Program comply with relevant laws and regulations. The CohnReznick and Guidepost Solutions teams will also be responsible for helping to deter, detect, and report unethical and illegal conduct.

“ Upholding the public trust and helping to ensure fiscal integrity are at the core of what we do,” said Frank Banda, Managing Partner, Government and Public Sector, CohnReznick. “ We are honored to be selected for this significant monitoring project with Guidepost Solutions and continue our valued relationship with the Authority.”

“ The size and scope of this project is also significant,” notes Thomas A. McShane, President, Monitoring and Investigations at Guidepost Solutions. “ Through this alliance with CohnReznick, we are excited to bring world-class compliance and monitoring capabilities to this historic, multi-billion-dollar Port Authority project.”

Both CohnReznick and Guidepost Solutions bring considerable experience to the Program. This includes CohnReznick’s seven-year integrity monitoring engagement for the $4B LaGuardia Airport Central Terminal Redevelopment Program along with Guidepost Solutions’ integrity monitoring projects for many noteworthy capital construction projects. These include the World Trade Center Vehicular Security Center Project, the George Washington Bridge Suspender Ropes and Ramps Project, the Bayonne Bridge Navigational Clearance Project, the Goethals Bridge Modernization Program, the Lincoln Tunnel Access Program, and the JFK Terminal 8 Redevelopment Project.

About CohnReznick, LLP

As a leading advisory, assurance, and tax firm, CohnReznick helps forward-thinking organizations achieve their vision by optimizing performance, maximizing value, and managing risk. Headquartered in New York, NY with offices nationwide, the firm serves organizations around the world through its global subsidiaries and membership in Nexia International. In 2021, CohnReznick was recognized by Construction Executive as the #7 construction accounting firm in the country. For more information, visit www.cohnreznick.com.

About Guidepost Solutions LLC

Guidepost Solutions is a leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting. We work wherever your needs take us – whether on the ground around the globe – or from one of our offices located in Bogotá, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Honolulu, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Palm Beach, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Walnut Creek, and Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.guidepostsolutions.com.