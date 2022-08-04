Northstar Capital Invests in ACI Asphalt & Concrete, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northstar Capital (“Northstar”) is pleased to announce its investment in ACI Asphalt & Concrete, Inc. (“ACI”) a portfolio company of Soundcore Capital Partners, LP (“Soundcore”). This transaction represents the first investment in Soundcore’s commercial paving platform.

Founded in 1993, ACI is a premier provider of a full suite of concrete and asphalt repair and maintenance services for parking lots, association driveways, roadways, and trails, with two strategic locations (greater Minneapolis metropolitan area and western Wisconsin). The company is an industry-leading contractor and preferred paving company for some of the nation’s largest retailers and commercial companies. With thousands of projects per year, ACI takes pride in its professional team, state-of-the-art equipment, and world-class service. For more information on ACI, please visit https://aciasphalt.com/about-aci-asphalt/.

Northstar provided a flexible capital solution to help Soundcore finance the transaction. The Northstar team remains committed to partnering with experienced management teams and private equity sponsors to help good companies become even better. ACI is the twenty-second platform investment in Fund VII, a $500 million committed parallel fund strategy consisting of Northstar Mezzanine Partners VII L.P. and Northstar Mezzanine Partners SBIC L.P.

About Northstar Capital

Northstar Capital is an investment management company with offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Fargo, North Dakota. Northstar specializes in junior capital investments in middle-market companies. Since inception, Northstar has partnered with more than 155 companies and raised nearly $2 billion in capital. Northstar invests in a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, industrials, consumer, business services, food and agriculture, outsourcing, and distribution. For more information, please visit www. northstarcapital.com

About Soundcore Capital Partners, LP

Soundcore was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 73 acquisitions across ten platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit: https://www.soundcorecap.com/home.