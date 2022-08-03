Chrysalis Teams Up with Workato to Streamline Employee Data and Compliance

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, announced that healthcare service company Chrysalis will use the platform to achieve OSHA and HIPAA compliance while managing employee data in real-time. The company’s Workato implementation has relieved its HR team from hours of manual compliance checking.

Chrysalis provides various services for those with developmental disabilities including supported living and day services, health assessments, vocation support, and total 24-hour care living arrangements. Between managing sensitive data and a staff of over 2,700 people, Chrysalis realized it needed a platform that would help automate all of these mandated processes.

“Gone are the days of crossing fingers that all employees went through the proper training and completed their certifications,” said Rich Slack, President at Chrysalis. “Now employee data is updated in real-time and any uncompleted requirements are made clear.”

Workato’s platform gave the HR team the necessary tools to automate cross-referencing data between multiple platforms to ensure all employees were certified with the necessary credentials. This includes ensuring that Chrysalis is 100% OSHA and HIPAA compliant. Now the HR team is able to redirect time spent chasing down employees to focus on business-critical work and drive efficiency gains for the company.

“Workato allows us to readily access real-time data from disparate systems and get it in front of key decision-makers. It allows us to give timely notice to employees that haven’t completed certain training or certifications with automatic reminders,” said Slack. “The percent of employees in compliance has risen dramatically as a result, which, in turn, reduces Chrysalis’ compliance risk.”

With Workato’s low code/no code and easy-to-use capabilities, Slack and his team were able to utilize Workato’s platform and accomplish their goals for HR automation across 16 offices without developer support.

“One of the most important moments in a company’s growth journey is finding a comprehensive platform that can help scale,” said Bharath Yadla, VP of Strategic Initiatives at Workato. “Over the last year, we’ve seen significant changes in the workplace and how the Future of Work has taken a front seat within the employee experience. Chrysalis is the perfect example of how non-technical teams can utilize our low-code, no-code platform. The most time-consuming task for Chrysalis’ HR team was ensuring all staff members had the right credentials and accurate certifications. Workato helped relieve them from hours of manual cross-referencing between applications, which in turn allowed the team to focus on business-critical work.”

To learn more about Workato’s low-code, no-code platform, and enterprise automation, visit www.workato.com.

About Chrysalis

Chrysalis provides a variety of services including 24-hour care, foster placements, in-home ABA Therapy for Autistic children, vocational rehabilitation, day services, behavioral services, nursing services, pharmaceutical packaging, and delivery, for people with developmental disabilities across Utah, Nevada, and New Mexico. For more information visit www.chrysalis.care.

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world's top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media: