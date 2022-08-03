AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Germantown Mutual Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a” (Excellent) of Germantown Mutual Insurance Company (Germantown Mutual) (Germantown, WI).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Germantown Mutual’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The revised outlooks reflect Germantown Mutual’s operating performance results, which in recent years has shown some deterioration. Unfavorable results have been driven primarily by catastrophe events and secondary perils, mainly wind and hail storms in the company’s dual-state operating territory. Weather-related events continue to impact the Germantown Mutual’s results and it likely will report a second-straight year with a combined ratio above break-even. Management is taking aggressive actions to mitigate volatility through its conservative approach to rates, inflation guard increases, deductibles and the spread of concentration of risk further into Utah. In addition, management has a proven track record of conservative reserving practices, which may help overall results when the weather-related losses are fully developed and excess reserves are released.

