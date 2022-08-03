HUMAN Security Inc., Now Integrates with Ping Identity’s DaVinci to Enable Frictionless Digital Identity Experiences

DENVER & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HUMAN Security Inc. (formerly White Ops)--the global leader in safeguarding enterprises and internet platforms from sophisticated bot attacks and fraud to keep digital experiences human– announced a new integration with Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, leveraging PingOne DaVinci, a no-code identity orchestration service. The partnership will unite the power of PingOne DaVinci orchestration capabilities with the Human Connector API to make real-time “bot-or-not” decisions within a user’s session, allowing for frictionless authentication for human users and immediate “access denied” triggers for malicious bots or automated invalid traffic.

HUMAN joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with PingOne DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions that integrate with PingOne DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag and drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

Recent research indicates that 77% of all cyberattacks are bot-based with cybercriminals deploying sophisticated bots and automated attacks to exploit authentication mechanisms to accomplish a variety of nefarious activities such as account takeover using credential stuffing, credential cracking, password resets, and other methods. With this partnership, HUMAN integrates tightly with PingOne DaVinci orchestration policies and establishes with foremost precision whether the user attempting to access your resources is a bot or not. This decision allows for a PingOne DaVinci administrator to configure an authentication policy tree so that valid traffic is steered towards a near frictionless branch, while sophisticated bots and automated traffic are denied access.

As an example, The CISO at a leading US university was concerned that the student portal was under attack from sophisticated bots and that this could lead to a costly data breach. By deploying a single line of code, Human BotGuard for Applications revealed that sophisticated bots had launched a sustained attack on the organization’s sign-on page that guards more than 150 applications. BotGuard was able to protect the portal SSO page from bots by integrating PingOne DaVinci with the Human Verification Engine adapter, greatly reducing development and implementation time and speeding up the time to protection.

“Knowing who’s real is fundamental to the integrity of the internet, and it’s important that we provide friction to sophisticated bots and automated attackers, not humans,” HUMAN Co-Founder and CEO Tamer Hassan. “We are thrilled to partner with Ping Identity in their mission to provide human users with digital experiences that are secure, seamless and safeguarded by modern defense–a multilayered approach built on internet visibility, network effect and disruptions.”

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our partnership with HUMAN leverages PingOne DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey."

For more information on HUMAN’s work with Ping Identity visit the Integration Directory.

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that safeguards 500+ customers from sophisticated bot attacks, fraud and account abuse. We leverage modern defense—internet visibility, network effect powered by collective protection, and disruptions—to enable our customers to increase ROI and trust while decreasing end-user friction, data contamination, and cybersecurity exposure. Today we verify the humanity of more than 15 trillion interactions per week across advertising, marketing, e-commerce and enterprise security, putting us in a position to win against cybercriminals. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who’s Real, visit www.humansecurity.com.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That’s digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That’s why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com