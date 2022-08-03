Zavda Technologies and Applied Insight Joint Venture Awarded IC Advanced Technology Development Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zavda Technologies, a service-disabled, veteran-owned enterprise IT and cyber company, and Applied Insight, a cloud technology leader, announced today that the companies’ joint venture, Bravo Zulu Intelligence Solutions (BZis), won a very large, multi-year contract to provide advanced technology development to an Intelligence Community (IC) customer. Under the agreement, the joint venture will provide next-generation analytics and data visualization; infrastructure development and modernization; and anomaly detection capabilities using technologies that include machine learning, Agile software development, and automated deployment of modern technology stacks.

“We have a longstanding commitment to this customer and the national security mission, and we are delighted to have this opportunity to enhance their capabilities and deliver ever greater value,” said Dr. Stacy Trammell, CEO and president of both BZis and Zavda Technologies.

“It is a privilege to continue serving this critical customer on such a vital effort,” added Larry Denton, vice president of business development at Applied Insight. “We look forward to delivering best-of-class innovative solutions that provide maximum efficiencies and unmatched outcomes."

About Zavda Technologies

Zavda Technologies, founded in 2006, is a service-disabled veteran, SDB-certified, economically disadvantaged, woman-owned small business. Zavda’s team of professionals provides high-caliber hardware, software and telecommunication solutions to address technology-related issues before they occur. Zavda's mission is to deliver the best services and solutions to our clientele while continuously performing research and development to stay ahead of the technological curve.

About Applied Insight

Applied Insight works closely with agencies and industry to overcome technical and cultural hurdles to innovation, empowering them with the latest end-to-end cloud infrastructure, big data and cyber capabilities. Our expertise in cross-domain and boundary solutions, network analytics, DevOps and low-to-high development is unique in our industry. We develop and deliver innovative products and applications that are deployed in highly sensitive customer environments and have broad applications for federal missions.