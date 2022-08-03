Navitus Health Solutions Selected by Health Transformation Alliance as Pharmacy Benefit Manager Partner

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navitus Health Solutions, an industry-disrupting pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) that’s committed to bringing humanity to pharmacy benefits management through greater transparency and affordability, announced today that it has been selected as a partner by the Health Transformation Alliance (HTA) to provide best-in-class PBM services for its members. Through this partnership, Navitus will offer its 100% pass-through model, formulary management expertise to lowest net cost, and superior clinical care to the 50+ U.S. employers represented by HTA, collectively serving more than 4 million Americans.

Since its inception in 2003, Navitus has served as an alternative to the traditional PBM model, uniquely offering financial and operational transparency to its clients. Navitus passes all network discounts and manufacturer rebates it receives directly back to the plan sponsor, taking unnecessary costs out of pharmacy benefit spend instead of shifting them within the supply chain. HTA awarded Navitus the opportunity to partner with their membership in support of its goal to deliver greater transparency and control of drug spend while improving the health and well-being of member lives.

“ We believe in partnering and aligning with clients who share our commitment to transparency and mission of making health care more affordable,” said David Fields, President and CEO of Navitus. “ Being selected by HTA is a testament to our focus on doing the right thing – lowering prescription drug costs so people can access the medicines they need to live their fullest lives. We’re thrilled to work with HTA to help transform the pharmacy benefit experience for employers and their members.”

“ We believe all Americans should have access to affordable, high-quality healthcare,” said Nadina Rosier, PharmD, Chief Product Officer & General Manager of Pharmaceutical Solutions of HTA. “ We established rigorous standards when selecting a PBM partner to ensure employers and their members have better care, outcomes, and costs. We needed a partner that’s committed to achieving the highest level of transparency in the pharmacy benefit industry, and we found that mission in Navitus.”

About Navitus

Navitus Health Solutions, owned by SSM Health and Costco Wholesale Corporation, is a disruptive industry alternative to traditional pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) models. As such, Navitus is committed to taking costs out of the drug supply chain - not shifting them - to make prescriptions more affordable for 8.7 million healthcare consumers through nearly 1,000 plan sponsors (i.e., employers, health plans, unions, governments, etc.). By returning 100% of rebates and discounts received and deploying a lowest-net-cost philosophy, Navitus helps reduce costs and improve member health. To learn more about Navitus, call 877.571.7500 or visit www.navitus.com. Follow Navitus on Twitter and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date on all the latest pharmacy benefit news, information and expert analysis.

About Health Transformation Alliance

The Health Transformation Alliance (HTA) is a cooperative of 50+ of America's leading employers that have come together to ﬁx our broken healthcare system. With responsibility for more than 4 million lives in the United States and a collective annual health care spend of $27 billion, the member companies of the HTA have combined their resources, knowledge, and experience to transform the way healthcare is delivered. To that end, the HTA has developed value-driven solutions in data and analytics, pharmacy, medical and consumer engagement speciﬁcally designed to improve patient care and economic value.